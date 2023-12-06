London's best mince pies

Do not let looks deceive you. Fortitude’s Xmas effort might seem like a pork pie from the outside, but inside it’s the sweetest of the lot. A deep, crumbly crust (almost shortbread-like in its consistency) holds inside its sturdy walls a powerful, citrus-forward mincemeat. It’s also the most substantial on our list, so only leave one of these out for Santa on Christmas Eve, otherwise he’ll end up in a carb coma on your sofa.

Best for Soho mulled-wine drinkers who’ve skipped dinner in favour of Blue Posts pints.

£3.25