Wright Brothers, Borough Market's famous and fabulous oyster house, understands the merits of a good extended happy hour. During theirs, which takes place Monday–Thursday between 3pm and 6pm, you can get oysters for £1 a pop. Bliss.
Oysters. Food of the gods. Sloppy globules of joy. But, more often than not, pretty damn pricey. Which is why the oyster happy hour has long been a firm favourite, letting mere mortals feast on these salty little treasures for a reasonable price. We've got together a list of the various spots across London that will offer you the chance to dine like a king, despite having relatively empty pockets.
Don't forget your mignonette.