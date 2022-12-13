London
The Beaumont
Christian Barnett

London restaurants where you can get bargain oysters

The best places for oysters in London, from oyster happy hours to seafood spots

Written by
Leonie Cooper
Oysters. Food of the gods. Sloppy globules of joy. But, more often than not, pretty damn pricey. Which is why the oyster happy hour has long been a firm favourite, letting mere mortals feast on these salty little treasures for a reasonable price. We've got together a list of the various spots across London that will offer you the chance to dine like a king, despite having relatively empty pockets. 

Don't forget your mignonette. 

The best seafood restaurants in London

Top oyster restaurants in London

Darby's
Photographer Paul Winch-Furness

2. Darby's

  • Restaurants
  • British
  • Nine Elms
  • price 3 of 4

A rare joy – the weekend happy hour. From Thursday to Saturday, from 5pm until 7pm, Darby's brasserie offers up Jersey oysters for £1.50. You'll find it right in the shadow of the US embassy and the rest of the menu comes courtesy of Irish chef Robin Gill, with modern Euro small plates and grills.

The Beaumont
Photograph: The Beaumont

3. The Beaumont

  • Hotels
  • Mayfair

Sneak into the super swanky Beaumont hotel in central London and score an excellent bargain in Gatsby's Room, with native oysters just £1 with any drink between 6pm to 7.30pm every Monday to Friday. If you order a bottle of champers you'll also get a half dozen free, but the £1 offer is certainly the more wallet-friendly deal. 

Bob's Lobster Wine Bar and Kitchen
Bobs Lobster

4. Bob's Lobster Wine Bar and Kitchen

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • London Bridge

Former street food sellers Bob's Lobster have joined the happy hour gang with £2 oysters offered every weekday from 4pm to 6pm, with every glass or bottle of wine sold. Their bar snacks are also worth a look, with lobster bisque shooters, fried pickles and crayfish croquettes adding to their New England-style seafood offering.

