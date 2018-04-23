London's best burritos
Nothing slays a hangover like a meat-stuffed, salsa-laced burrito. Here's where to get a great one in London
Cheesy, spicy and usually massive, Mexico’s answer to the sandwich is alive and well in the capital. Whether you’re after a vegan one, and organic one, or one stuffed with chips – London’s restaurants, cafés and street food stalls will provide. We’re blessed to be living through a burrito boom, people. Below, we’ve rounded up the very best.
The best burritos in London
Club Mexicana at the Spread Eagle
Given that their fish tacos are made from tofu, it’s no surprise that the vegan crusaders at Club Mexicana have a few tricks up their sleeves when it comes to burritos. Instead of pulled pork, they use BBQ pulled jackfruit which is crammed in with a miraculous melange of black beans, guacamole, pink pickled onions, salted chillies and more besides. As well as presiding over London’s first vegan pub, CM can also be found at Kerb Camden and Dinerama (check @clubmexicana for confirmation).
Daddy Donkey
Billed as a ‘kick-ass Mexican grill’, this one-time street stall still has that old takeaway feel, but the quality’s consistent – try a ‘naked burrito’ (sans tortilla) or the signature Daddy D with a choice of five fillings. The combinations are virtually endless – and so are the queues (although the line moves quickly, thanks to DD’s ultra-efficient production line and its bang-on burrito-builders).
Freebird Burritos
‘Born out of the street markets of London’, Freebird Burritos’ snack-stop gets the flavours just right, whether you’re in the mood for grilled steak, chicken with ancho peppers, mesquite-smoked brisket or a pile of tender pulled pork. They’re pretty generous too, and the price is just right – expect change from £6, unless you start piling on the extras. Other outlets on Exmouth Market, Liverpool Street, Rupert Street and Berwick Street Market. (check @FreebirdBurritosUK).
Killer Tomato
Now holed up in SheBu, this permanent reboot of street-food hero Matt Paice’s perambulating van has evolved from zealous veggie to likeable omnivore – and it’s an all-round cracker. What to eat? The Korean-style chicken tacos are winners, but we suggest bagging a burrito stuffed with pork belly and crackling or roasted sweet potato and feta, plus some lethal ‘death sauce IV’ – if you dare. No cash, no bookings, but plenty of smiles all round.
Luardos
It may be old hat these days, but sometimes only a big, fat burrito will properly fill your belly. Luardos’ versions are stuffed with flavour – the chicken option is poached with garlic and bay leaves, the pork slow-cooked with fennel and orange, while traditional pico de gallo, guacamole, crunchy lettuce and Monterey Jack cheese all join in to make this a food fiesta. Find Luardos at street-food pitches including Kerb King’s Cross, Whitecross Street and Brockley Market (check @Luardos for confirmation).
Lupita Central
Mexico City comes to Charing Cross in the shape of this please-all rendezvous, which serves tourists and office workers by day and assorted revellers by night. All the usual suspects are lined up here, so check out the hefty burritos – perhaps cochinita pibil (slow-roasted pork marinated in achio paste, orange juice and lime) or the veggie version made with seitan. Perfect with a dollop of homemade chipotle mayo and some Mexican slaw on the side.
Mestizo
Burrito fans have their own mini menu at Mestizo – a smart restaurant/bar that references the mixed-race descendants of the conquistadors. Spanish influences loom large, although the aforementioned rice-flour wraps are in the classic mould – filled with chicken mole, beef tinga (with tomatoes and chipotle chillies), pastor (spiced pork with pineapple) and various veggie options, plus beans, rice, jalapeños and sour cream. To drink, give in to the vast array of tequila cocktails and straight shots.
Taco Dave
‘It’s a burrito, Jim, but not as we know it.’ Instead of the so called ‘Mission’ wraps (filled with beans, rice and other goodies), maverick street-food vendor Taco Dave serves up ‘Californian’ burritos – popularised in San Diego and stuffed with French fries, no less. All we can say is that they’re weirdly good. Find Taco Dave’s street-food stands at Kerb King’s Cross and Kerb Gherkin (check @TACO__DAVE for confirmation).
The burrito bar at Whole Foods Market
As the London flagship of ‘the world’s leading organic and natural grocer’, this one-stop Aladdin’s cave boasts an entire floor of proper dining facilities. American expats come here in droves – especially for the super-sized bad boys served at its dedicated burrito bar. These whoppers are probably the largest in the capital (as you’d expect form a US-owned outfit), so choose your filling from an authentic line-up that naturally includes the classic chipotle chicken riff.
I feel like, although it's not london, Luck Lust Liquor and Burn is the best burrito in the UK for me, haven't found anything that compares in London... yet... http://lucklustliquorburn.com/
Daddy Donkey, on Leather Lane (EC1). After having tried their delicious fare, I'm no longer surprised by the length of the queue!
There is a burrito stand just off seven dials towards Shaftesbury Avenue. Options on beans, type of meat and spice level. Delicious and perfect for someone who prefers mild or likes the choice (all other chains simply have the one level of spice)
No question for me, Killer Tomato (street food stall) on Leather Lane. 6 mins walk from Chancery Lane/Farringdon.
I would add
Mi Casa - victoria
Burrito Bar in central london/ farringdon
Ugh! Enough of this b.s. about Chipotle! Chipotle is not on this list as it is the equivalent of McDonald's in terms of burritos. In fact, it was literally owned by McDonald's until a few years back. It is a fast food burrito chain with over 1500 locations, and though it may serve up a palatable meal, it doesn't serve up anything close to an authentic burrito. Therefore, is not on this list. In other words, if I serve you a awesome ham sandwich in a tortilla and call it a "burrito," it will not make it onto a 'best burritos' list just because I've identified it as a burrito, and people find it tasty.
Wahaca is a good shout, but surprised to see tortilla missing from the list. £5 - £6 for one of their incredible and hearty burritos is exceptional value for money.
Try Mamacita in West Hampstead - they are the only place I know doing 'gourmet burritos' so you get all meat options. Forget bland rice and beans... my fav is their three little pigs (pulled pork, chorizo, bacon). They also do surf and turf, seafood and Californian options (which include curly fries inside!). Just so much better than this foil wrapped cheap take away options. Interested to see that the only ones on this list are the 'cheap burrito counter' end of the market - what about dine in and restaurants.
I'm quite a shock to see Chikango on Top! Where is Chipotle? Where is Catrina? Funny that they mention pork doesn't need to be "pulled" this is not unique, it's boring, easy, lazy cooking! That's all I have to say, hot beers, cold food and bad,very bad service! Forget about the taste! It isn't there! Don't waste your time or money! Funky location for aborning place! Sorry if I offended anybody but I have given this place a couple of chances and every time is the same! Never going back
Hmm! There are some amazing Burritos out there Luardos and Catrina specially (5 star rating), haven´t tasted a burrito so good, you see rating sites should really show the small hidden places in London, not the commercial ones we all know, specially when they are not that great!, well for all those burrito lovers, Catrina, Luardos, Tortilla and Chipotle are way way better than all those rated in the top 10!
I am really surprised you did not put down Tortilla. Its as good a burrito as you will get this side of the Atlantic
What about Tortilla?! They. Are. Amazing.
you dont know the top secret burrito place, its wrap it up, they have the best meat and a lot more on offer then all these put together...
What about Chipotle? Great burritos, all over London