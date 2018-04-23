London's best burritos

Given that their fish tacos are made from tofu, it’s no surprise that the vegan crusaders at Club Mexicana have a few tricks up their sleeves when it comes to burritos. Instead of pulled pork, they use BBQ pulled jackfruit which is crammed in with a miraculous melange of black beans, guacamole, pink pickled onions, salted chillies and more besides. As well as presiding over London’s first vegan pub, CM can also be found at Kerb Camden and Dinerama (check @clubmexicana for confirmation).