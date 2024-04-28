Luke Ahearne – a dynamo of a chef, has finally been granted a room of his own after spots at The Clove Club, Luca, and Corrigan’s Mayfair, where he was head chef at just 29. Here, he's given full reign of the open kitchen to whip up ‘southern Mediterranean’ sharing plates. In reality this means lots of fish and lots of fire, and everything comes slicked with so much olive oil that the dishes are glossier than a Steely Dan outro. Ignore the pan con tomate with anchovies at your peril, and go hard on the raw fish starters. It's not cheap, but food this spectacular rarely is.
Marylebone is certainly one of London's swankier districts, its streets teeming with tourists, thrill-seekers and well-heeled locals. But that doesn't mean you have to resign yourself to boring, overpriced food. The area is chock-full of great restaurants, whether they're peddling haute cuisine or down-to-earth fare.
You'll find fine dining, relaxed neighbourhood restaurants and hot new openings from hyped chefs sitting side by side in this fashionable corner of the West End. Venture off Oxford Street and seek out a meal to remember.
