The best restaurants in Islington
Find the best places to eat in Islington from Upper Street’s stretch of restaurants and beyond
There’s plenty to please the sophisticated palate in N1. Turkish delights on Upper Street, poshed-up gastropubs and modern European brasseries. Think we’ve missed out a great restaurant in Islington? Let us know in the comments box below
Afghan Kitchen
Overlooking Islington Green, Afghan Kitchen is a long-serving local favourite that’s never needed to change its style. The two-floor premises are bright, tidy and compact, with lots of shared tables and a menu of equally straightforward home cooking – think proper breads, hearty, warming stews and filling rice dishes.
Bellanger
Venue says: “A relaxed, all-day, traditional French restaurant on Islington Green. Join us for a simple cup of coffee with cake or enjoy a 'grand repas'.”
Taking its cue from Alsace, this sparky number from Messrs Corbin & King pays homage to the era of grand cafés. Simple but flawless all-day sustenance is the deal, served against a backdrop of cosy booths, wood panelling, smoky mirrors and flattering lighting. Impeccable service comes as standard.
Beyond Bread
It may be a gluten-free zone, but this branch of the Beyond Bread Bakery is a rousing success – particularly if you roll up for a late breakfast. Naturally the staff of life crops up here, there and everywhere, but the kitchen also does a good line in mini pizzas, quiches and cakes.
Elk in the Woods
The haunt of choice for locals wanting a leisurely martini, seasonal cocktail or some post-work fizz, this cool yet rustic venue also tempts with its wide-ranging menu. There are veggie fry-ups and pancakes for breakfast, various ‘smalls’ during the day and bigger dishes such as slow-roast pork belly with frikadeller (flat, pan-fried meatballs) if you’re famished.
Frederick’s
Venue says: “A family-run restaurant in Angel established in 1969. Menus from £15.50 (two courses), plus private dining options and weddings.”
Old enough and wise enough to deserve the title ‘Islington classic’, dapper family-run Frederick’s just keeps on keeping on – driven along by loyal customers who greatly appreciate its lofty conservatory, striking artworks, secret garden and gently fashionable modern European food. Menus change with the seasons at this ritzy local treat.
The Gate
A class act in the veggie scheme of things, The Gate charms with its modern, monochrome interior, open kitchen, huge windows and on-trend industrial-style lighting. Every dish is beautifully presented, with bespoke condiments complementing the leading flavours, while friendly staff are bang-on when it comes to allergies and special diets.
Isarn
Despite its longevity on the Islington scene, Isarn still exudes a slinky, contemporary vibe – thanks to its timeless black-and-white interiors and warm yellow lighting. It may look expensive, but the accessible Thai menu remains surprisingly wallet-friendly – especially if you pop in for one of their set lunches or a bowl of pad thai.
Little Georgia
While lacking the intimacy of the Bethnal Green original, Islington’s Little Georgia is still a happy find for anyone craving some indigenous Eurasian cuisine. The colourful dining room is stuffed with vintage Georgian artefacts and plastered with vintage political posters, while Tiko Tuskadze’s menu deals in ethnic classics from her homeland.
Meat Liquor N1
The location may be respectable N1, but this punk burger chain’s only concession to its Upper Street home is the lifting of an embargo on bookings (hooray!). Otherwise, it’s business as usual: grungy, warehouse-style interiors, signature dishes including the celebrated Dead Hippie burger, fried pickles, hip cocktails and music cranked up to 11.
Oldroyd
Venue says: “Oldroyd offers a daily-changing European menu built around the best seasonal British ingredients.”
Tom Oldroyd was chef-director of Russell Norman’s tentacular hit Polpo before going it alone with this diminutive and deceptively laid back solo debut in Islington. Small plates and high-impact flavours from Italy, France and Spain are the kitchen’s calling cards. Wines and cocktails are also seriously good… and (joy!) you can book.
Comments
Circus
Despite the name, the entertainment here comes not from clowns in collapsible cars or daring young men on the flying trapeze but from a new breed of cabaret acts: the long banquet table doubles as a catwalk-cum-stage for fire-eaters, burlesque acts and dancers. The food is pan-Asian, with dishes ranging from sushi and sashimi, dim sum, tempura and som tam salads to mains of miso black cod, baby chicken with white miso, truffle, lotus root, spinach and teriyaki, and Chilean sea bass with chilli, black bean, shaoxing wine, garlic and ginger. Desserts travel further afield – think churros with vanillia poached peach, or a chocolate and caramel fondant. The drinks list delivers classic cocktails with a twist: bellinis made with blood peaches, margaritas made with hibiscus juice and agave nectar. It gets quite clubby at weekends with regular DJs and, more often than not, dancing on the tables.
Venue says: “Saturday pre-theatre dining is coming from April 15! Bookings are from 4.30pm with our three-course pre-theatre menu.”
went to griller 66 in Stamford hill, had a REALLY nice lamb curry. Hope this new venture does well, certainly deserves to based on the food!
Memsaab Fine Indian Dining in Islington off Holloway Road on Westbourne Road is a great little hidden gem with quite surroundings which makes it ideal for romantics and couples as well as groups to enjoy great food at great prices. The decor and interior is simple yet classy and appealing with on the ball staff whose service skill is second to none. The variety of Indian food makes it a difficult choice but what ever you choose you will not be disappointed. Highly recommended place for any food lovers.
Le Sacre Coeur; a lovely French restaurant. The service and decoration there are both amazing. The place is decorated in a typical French style- tables covered with checked table cloth and lovely flower pots. Restaurant is not big but atmosphere is cosy and relaxing. Le Sacre Coeur is the quintessential French restaurant, humble in character but high quality home style cooking.
3Course a new restaurant on Essex Road in Islington. We were surprised its not on Time Out. The place is new, and we have been for their lunch, weekend brunch and just tried the evenings, all have been just so refreshing. Could not believe all menus are different and so fresh with balanced diet on each plate with a scandinavian influenced menu. Just thought we would pass this on.
Please review Food Lab - 56 Essex Rd London, N1 8LR. Their website isnt up and running yet, however this place is a local gem! Its a Cafe, Deli and Restaurant, run by Liliana Tamberi. It's rustic Italian food, she owns an Olive grove in Tuscany and cooks with it and sell it by the bottle at Food Lab. The menu has a delicous Italian cooked breakfast that consists of roasted veg, scrambled egg, the most amazing Tuscan saugages, fried egg, homemade tomatoe beans and fresh focaccia. Homemade pasta, eat in or take away in glass jars. Salad bar that can be taken away in glass jars, home made preserves, pickles all on the menu and for sale. Everything I have tasted seesm to be bursting with flavour, with a really homemade rustic style. The waiting staff are predominantly Italian with little english, however it does seem to make the dining expirience more authentic! Lol. Please go and review this one off orginal spot that seems to be doing so well. Thanks .
HOW can the reviews in pne of the most subscribed London Guides, in one of the most diverse/popular food & drink destinations in London, be so dismally out if date...? Good luck with the Compass or S&M... long gone. Poor, poor effort Time Out...
Hi guys, I think you are missing on one great restaurant called Zoe on main drag of upperstreet , islington. They are ranked on #61 in 10,870 restaurant in London on trip advisor and that's how we found them. Fabulous food and good service .serves French Mediterranean food and excellent wine to accompany. You should add them to your list of upperstreet restaurant
Roots, indian resteraunt, in Hemingford rd, barnsbury islington, is wonerful, the food superb , the service fantastic, and the leafy barnsbury area,perfect. Food not too hot either ,very delicate, tasty food. friendly place, good wine from India .sunday lunch a great find , seats outside and child friendly.