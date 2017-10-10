London’s best veggie burgers

Veggie Burger, £6

Tofu has long been seen as a poor substitute for meat, the kind of anaemic thing you find at the back of the fridge in a health food shop. But there’s nothing puritanical about Bleecker Street’s vegetarian offering: they do tofu the right way, frying a massive chunk of it and letting it soak up the flavours of their sweet and spicy buffalo sauce (plus tempering it with a cooling dollop of blue cheese sauce). The ultimate veggie indulgence, this one is probably the most sloppily inviting tofu dish in town.