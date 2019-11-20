The best restaurants in Tooting

A Tooting outpost of the Aussie-style café mini-chain, Brickwood has a prime pitch within SW17’s kitsch covered market. Brunch (served until 3pm) is the main event, with standouts including The Butcher (an imaginative take on the full English) and a roster of killer sourdough toasties (the creamy, tangy four-cheese version is a must). The place is regularly rammed, but you can always try for one of public picnic tables nearby if all the official slots are taken.