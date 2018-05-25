Wimbledon restaurants and cafés
Find excellent Wimbledon restaurants and cafés ideal for the tennis tournament and beyond
Whether you’re a Wimbledon local, or just in the area to check out Federer’s balls, we’ve rounded up the best restaurants and cafés to refuel you. From sushi joints to burger bars to Argentinian steakhouses – these foodie spots are serving aces.
Wimbledon restaurants and cafés
Burger Shack & Bar
In between sets, feast your eyes on a very different set of buns at this SW19 ‘shack’. A branch of Young brewery’s burger mini chain, big fat patties are the order of the day here: think classic beef, chilli pulled pork and crispy beetroot. There’s also a generous selection of ribs, fries and shakes.
CAU Wimbledon
This chain restaurant is modelled on an Argentine steakhouse (those ones with a stark, wipe-clean aesthetic and pictures of grass on the ceiling…) and has a meaty menu that includes steak sandwiches and burgers as well as speciality cuts of Pampas-reared beef, from Brazilian-style tapa de cuadril (cut from the most tender part of the rump and flash-fried) to tira de ancho, a slow-grilled, chimichurri-marinated rib-eye.
Cannizaro House (Hotel du Vin)
This country house’s stately parkland is a popular stomping ground for pram-pushers and walkers. The food at the bistro isn't always excellent, but that's not really the point: this venue is iconic. Fixed price two- and three-course menus from 1pm on match days – or take afternoon tea in the light and airy orangery.
Fox & Grapes
This Wimbledon Common jewel hosts ramblers and dog-walkers at the smart, scotch-egg-laden bar and Wimbledon ticket holders and local gourmets in the parquet-floored dining room. The menu’s has Michelin-style sparkle – expect poshed-up but still pub-appropriate dishes including steaks, king prawns, hake and sea bass.
Giggling Squid
The first London branch of the UK Thai chain, this deliciously named SW19 newcomer is looking to refuel you post and pre-match. Serving every classic dish alongside a few more adventurous numbers, the reasonably priced lunch set menu reads like Thai magical realism (hungry squid, starving squid, wealthy squid) and looks champion.
Ivy Café Wimbledon
This Ivy Café roll-out in Wimbledon Village has all the aged mirrors, wildflower prints and impeccably straight-backed waiting staff you've come to expect from the brand. The cooking's nothing special but the post-match people watching is sure to be spectacular. Nab a table and watch the stars roll in.
Khanage
There's an emphasis on Lahori dishes at this Wimbledon restaurant, though other Punjabi dishes also feature, as well as a selection of recognisable Indian options, too. Many of the most popular dishes come from the tandoor, so expect to see plenty of mixed grill platters, plates of tandoori chicken, lamb chops and murgh shashlik – marinated chicken cooked on skewers with capsicum and onions.
Sticks 'n' Sushi
This Asian chain eatery is a Danish import that offers a stylish, minimalist setting in which to feast on unchallenging, westerner-friendly dishes such as wasabi-grilled avocado and miso-topped Jerusalem artichokes (these are a must-order, btw). Friendly staff, a youthful vibe, swift service and plentiful seating make this an ‘ace’ venue for between-match platters or post-game cocktails. Go heavy on the sticks (skewers) – they’re better than the sushi.
The White Onion
This French gem – an SW19 destination restaurant in an area full of chains – does a roaring trade throughout the year, but particularly during the Grand Slam, when tables are scarce and a special menu prevails. If you manage to net a booking, you’ll enjoy sweet and courteous service, and refined dishes such as oven-baked Brixham scallops with cauliflower, and a Wimbledon-inspired dessert.
