London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A cheese stall at Borough Market
Photograph: David Parry / PA Wire

The best Saturday markets in London

Start your weekend with a trip to one of London’s excellent markets open on Saturdays

Written by
Time Out London editors
,
Sarah Cohen
&
Katherine Lovage
Advertising

Do you like to lie in on a Saturday or are you one of those lively people who can’t wait for their weekend to begin, so spring out of bed and get on with it? Either way, one of the most fun things you can do on a Saturday is mosey around a brilliant London market. Most of these start first thing, so you early birds can get in there when they’re less busy. The rest of us can saunter along later for some brunch/lunch street-food action, to pick up groceries for the weekend or rummage for clothes, homeware or antiques. There really isn’t anything you can’t buy at London’s markets. These are the best ones – from farmers’ markets to flea markets – that are open on Saturdays.

RECOMMENDED: The best Sunday markets in London.

London markets open on Saturday

Alfies Antique Market
Photograph: Alfies Antique Market

Alfies Antique Market

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs
  • Lisson Grove

10am-6pm

Good for: furniture, antiques

Alfies is packed to the rafters with heart-flutteringly handsome twentieth-century home decor. This market hosts more than 100 dealers in vintage furniture and fashion, art, accessories, books, maps and more. We especially like Dodo Posters, who sell 1920s and ’30s ads.

Read more
Book online
Borough Market
Photo: Borough Market

Borough Market

8am-5pm

Good for: food

The famous Borough Market is London’s oldest – dating back to the thirteenth century. Now, it’s also the busiest and most popular for gourmet goodies. Here, traders satisfy the city’s insatiable appetite for beautifully displayed organic fruit and veg, cakes, bread, olive oil, fish, meat and booze. They say ‘don’t go shopping on an empty stomach’, but there’s a lot to nibble on at Borough Market, and it’d be rude to say no.

Read more
Advertising
Brixton Village

Brixton Village

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs
  • Brixton

8am-11.30pm

Good for: food, cafés, textiles

Compared to the culinary homogeneity of Borough Market et al, Brixton Village is a sensory fiesta. The air is thick with the sizzle of jerk chicken stalls, your ears are serenaded by tinny reggae riddims and you can't help but overhear yam-based price disputes. You better rock down to Electric Avenue (but also plan your trip because not all of the market is open late).

Read more
Broadway Market

Broadway Market

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs
  • London Fields

9am-5pm

Good for: food

If it’s Saturday, then it must be Hackney’s Broadway Market. Well, at least as far as east London’s foodie-fashionistas are concerned. Relaunched in 2004, Broadway market is beaut for indulging in top-notch snacking options from an array of hot food stalls. Expect to find locals congregating at the market, picking up well-priced fresh fruit and veg, artisan cheeses, rare-breed meat, and luscious cakes.

Read more
Advertising
Camden Market
Camden Market

Camden Market

  • Shopping
  • Street vendors
  • Camden Market

10am-late

Good for: clothes, accessories, souvenirs

There are several markets under what you might call the Camden Market umbrella. Once you’re in Camden they’re all pretty easy to spot – a sprawling collection that offers a real smörgåsbord of street culture. Saturdays are not for the faint-hearted – you’ll see endless crowds swarming over lava lamps, skull rings, fashion, interiors, music and vintage items, too. There’s a lot to see, do and eat here, so we recommend making a day of it. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Chapel Market
Photo by Tarquin Binary

Chapel Market

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs
  • Islington

9am-6pm

Good for: fruit and veg

If the bellowing, clattering traders selling a good mix of fruit, veg and tat aren’t Albert Square enough for you, then the frequent presence of a real-life ‘EastEnders’ actor on the street might be. It’s not unusual to see locals Martin Fowler or Cindy Beale here picking their way through the apples and pears. Predominantly a local market, Chapel Market has no airs and graces despite the Islington area that surrounds it.

Read more
Advertising
Covent Garden Market

Covent Garden Market

  • Shopping
  • Lifestyle
  • Covent Garden

10am-7pm

Good for: antiques, gifts

This London institution may appear too commercial and crowded to provide a characterful retail experience, but some quirky gems lift the experience. The collonaded nineteenth-century Piazza building houses Apple Market, where tourist-friendly crafts are the staple, as well as cutesy chain stores – although it’s worth keeping a lookout for independents still holding their ground such as Eric Snook’s Toyshop and the specialist tobacconist/cigar shop Segar & Snuff Parlour. Saturdays and Sundays are reserved for arty knick-knacks and crafts largely geared toward tourists.

Read more
Deptford Market Yard

Deptford Market Yard

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs
  • Deptford

Around 11am-10pm – check individual traders for exact times

Good for: food, arty homewares

Most of Deptford Market is your standard south-east London fare: three-pack pants, timber wolf fleeces, Duracells and lighters. Head towards Deptford Market Yard, however, and you’ll be greeted by a new collection of stores that are a bit more arty. Don’t miss: Mama’s Jerk, a totally tasty Carribean street-food joint.

Read more
Advertising
Greenwich Market
Photograph: ElenaChaykinaPhotography / Shutterstock.com

Greenwich Market

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs
  • Greenwich

10am-5.30pm

Good for: antiques, collectables

Situated in historic Greenwich, this market is well-worth a look. There are plenty of stalls here that sell everything from bric-a-brac, second-hand clothes and ethnic ornaments to CDs crafts and jewellery. Tip: there’s no need to set an alarm for this market – just wander on down when you’re dressed.

Read more
Lower Marsh Market

Lower Marsh Market

  • Shopping
  • Street vendors
  • Waterloo

10am-3pm

Good for: fruit and veg

A street market since Victorian times, there’s some quality veg, women’s clothes, decent jewellery and vintage shops here. Alongside the market, you’ll see some fascinating independent shops too.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

More London markets?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.