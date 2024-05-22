The 14 best spa breaks near London

About a ten-minute drive from Watford Junction, The Grove is probably best known among the swinging community (not that one) – with its 7,000-yard course, many visit specifically with golfing in mind. But more blissful activities await at the Sequoia spa. Staff emphatically direct you towards a pool whose black tiling gives the water an ominous inky look, but the vitality pool is its best-kept secret – a bubbling bath with pounding jets – while a women’s relaxation room is kitted out with a hypnotic fish tank just in case you still feel the need for screen time. While the hotel itself can feel like a series of confusing corridors, they have been decorated with quirky artwork to keep you entertained while you get your bearings. And you can retreat from the manor to The Stables, a relaxed brasserie on campus whose steak and chips prove a hit with those golf nuts. Definitely take a chauffeured buggy back to your bed after dessert: it’s called self-care. Laura Richards
Watford, Hertfordshire. 25 minutes by train from London Euston.