The 14 best spa breaks near London

Ever wandered around a National Trust property thinking you’d quite like to hop into one of those four-poster beds and stay the night? Turns out you can. Hartwell House, the Grade I-listed hotel and spa that’s part-Jacobean mansion and part-Georgian house, is one of only three National Trust-owned historic house hotels. It’s rich in history – in fact, it was once home to French king Louis XVIII, who was exiled there in the nineteenth century (alright for some, eh?). These days, it’s the ideal antidote to city life. The hotel rooms are huge and with ceilings so high you could probably squeeze the entire contents of your poky flat in there. The lord/lady of the manor vibes continue at the spa, which is housed in what was once the orangery – it’s lovely and light, and feels incredibly grand. There’s a pool, a jacuzzi, a steam room and separate saunas for men and women in the changing rooms. It’s not the most high-tech spa (you won’t find any plunge pools or jazzy massaging foot baths), but that’s kind of the point – it’s just a lovely spot to unwind in. If you want to feel even more chilled, book yourself in for an aromatherapy sesh, which starts with you choosing the essential oil that most appeals and ends with you feeling totally blissed out. If you’re staying in the hotel, the food in the main restaurant is delicious too. If there were a chance to get exiled here, I’d take it. Isabelle Aron

Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire. One hour by train from London Marylebone to Aylesbury.