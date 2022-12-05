Pining for a pampering without a hefty price tag attached? Treating yourself at one of these affordable London spas won’t break the bank

Living in London is the best, but let’s be honest: the daily grind is less than idyllic and, sometimes, nothing feels good value. But that’s no reason to skimp on self-care. Thanks to all these reasonably-priced spas around London, you can be soothed, stroked, preened and pampered for less money than it would cost you to escape the city for a rejuvenating weekend away.

Relax: these facialists, manicurists and masseurs have your back. These are are our pick of affordable London spas that’ll have you drifting off in no time, without splurging next month’s rent.

