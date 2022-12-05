London
SHOPPING_CowshedSpa_press2011.jpg

Affordable spas in London

Pining for a pampering without a hefty price tag attached? Treating yourself at one of these affordable London spas won’t break the bank

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Living in London is the best, but let’s be honest: the daily grind is less than idyllic and, sometimes, nothing feels good value. But that’s no reason to skimp on self-care. Thanks to all these reasonably-priced spas around London, you can be soothed, stroked, preened and pampered for less money than it would cost you to escape the city for a rejuvenating weekend away.

Relax: these facialists, manicurists and masseurs have your back. These are are our pick of affordable London spas that’ll have you drifting off in no time, without splurging next month’s rent.

RECOMMENDED: our full guide to the best spas in London 

London’s best affordable spas

Banya No 1

1. Banya No 1

  • Health and beauty
  • Islington

These traditional Russian treatments don’t come cheap. Venik – a good ten-minutes’ worth of thwacking from birch, oak or eucalyptus twigs – will set you back £30. Your best bet is booking one of the three-hour packages. The cheapest is £95; for that, you can enjoy a honey and salt or coffee scrub, a Parenie – a rejuvenating thermal massage – a mud mask and a pot of herbal tea to rehydrate.

Spa Experience

2. Spa Experience

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Bethnal Green

There are Spa Experience branches in Kensington, Old Street, Swiss Cottage, Waltham Forest and Wimbledon. But for a complete spa day package you’re best off sticking to the East End original in Bethnal Green. Some of the facilities at one of London’s oldest Turkish baths include steam rooms, a hammam and plunge pools. Treat yourself to a Head in the Clouds massage and hair treatment, or go all out with the Total Spa Experience.

Read more
The Porchester Spa
Anthony Webb / Time Out

3. The Porchester Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Bayswater

With its original 1920s décor and range of treatments inspired by Turkish and Moroccan bathing houses, The Porchester Spa offers an authentic experience. Take a dip in the large swimming pool or cool off in the plunge pool after a stint in one of the three Turkish hot rooms. Treatments include body wraps, facials and massages.

Read more
K West Hotel & Spa

4. K West Hotel & Spa

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Shepherd’s Bush

You don’t have to check-in to this trendy west London hotel to take advantage of the facilities. Non-guests can sweat out the stresses of the day at the Scandinavian sauna and steam room before cooling off in London’s first snow room. There’s also a jacuzzi and a ‘Sun Meadow’ relaxation zone to ward off those winter blues. Entry to the spa costs £15 per person with a treatment booked or £30 per person with no treatment booking.

Read more
Floatworks

5. Floatworks

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Vauxhall

For an immensely relaxing session of flotation therapy that’s a lot cheaper than a visit to the Dead Sea and just as calming, book a one-hour slot at Floatworks in Vauxhall. Not technically a spa, instead you’ll be lying face-up in saturated Epsom-salt solution in one of nine floatation tanks. You pay by the hour, but there are offers if you book multiple sessions or become a member, and there’s complimentary herbal tea.

Read more
New Docklands Steam Baths

6. New Docklands Steam Baths

  • Health and beauty
  • Saunas and baths
  • Canning Town

If your aching muscles are desperate for some TLC but your bank account is dry, head to the New Docklands Steam Club, located in an unassuming industrial brick building next to the River Lea. Entry costs £22-£25 and you can stay in the steam room or sauna for as long as you can handle the heat. Plus, there’s a Russian Room so you can enjoy a good pummeling with those leafy birch twigs.

Read more
Aveda Institute

7. Aveda Institute

  • Shopping
  • Covent Garden

If you’re ditching the chemicals in search of natural treatments, the Aveda Institute on High Holborn is hard to beat. One of the original purveyors of plant-based hair and skin products, the brand continues to deliver quality treatments at this spacious hair and beauty spa. Time Out has long been a fan of the salon, not only for its fabulous botanical hair treatments and stylish glossy cuts, but also the intimate manicure and pedicure booths, tucked away at the back. 

Read more

Stay preened with a little help

