These traditional Russian treatments don’t come cheap. Venik – a good ten-minutes’ worth of thwacking from birch, oak or eucalyptus twigs – will set you back £30. Your best bet is booking one of the three-hour packages. The cheapest is £95; for that, you can enjoy a honey and salt or coffee scrub, a Parenie – a rejuvenating thermal massage – a mud mask and a pot of herbal tea to rehydrate.
Living in London is the best, but let’s be honest: the daily grind is less than idyllic and, sometimes, nothing feels good value. But that’s no reason to skimp on self-care. Thanks to all these reasonably-priced spas around London, you can be soothed, stroked, preened and pampered for less money than it would cost you to escape the city for a rejuvenating weekend away.
Relax: these facialists, manicurists and masseurs have your back. These are are our pick of affordable London spas that’ll have you drifting off in no time, without splurging next month’s rent.
