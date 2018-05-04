0
Cheap West End theatre tickets and day-seats

Full price? Don't pay it. Sold out? There'll be a way in. See the best of the West End for less with these day-seat offers and other cheap West End ticket deals

Posted: Friday May 4 2018

West End theatre shows can seem expensive and/or impossible to get into, but the trith is there's always a way to get cheap tickets or find a way in to a sold out show you want.

1. Great ticket offers. Unless a show is very hot or the run is short, you should be able to shop around and get discounted tickets to any West End show via third party sellers like our own Time Out theatre tickets service and TKTS

2. Returns. The faithful old return is very much a thing for sold-out West End shows. Queue up outside any given theatre an hour or two before showtime and returned tickets will be sold, albeit at full price.

3. Day-seats. The open secret of London theatre is that most big shows release excellent day tickets and day-seats on the day of performance, generally at a cheap rate, available in person from the box office only (ie, you might have to get there early and queue).

4. Lotteries. West End theatre shows that don't have day-seats will usually have a ticket lottery that you can enter online. The big one for this is ‘Hamilton’, though it's increasingly common with new shows aiming at a younger audience. 

See below for show-by-show info on day tickets and lotteries in the West End.

Ongoing West End theatre ticket offers

Aladdin

Aladdin

A daily lottery will offer the winners a chance to buy stalls seats at £25 each. Entries will be accepted in person at the box office only two and half hours before most performances, and drawn two hours before the performance.

Prince Edward Theatre , Soho Until Saturday September 29 2018
The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon

4 out of 5 stars
Recommended

A daily lottery will offer the winners a chance to buy 20 best stalls seats at £20 each. Entries will be accepted in person at the box office only two and half hours before each performance, and drawn two hours before the performance.

Prince of Wales Theatre , Piccadilly Circus Until Saturday July 21 2018
The Ferryman

The Ferryman

5 out of 5 stars
Recommended

There are 14 £12 tickets available daily in person at the box office from 10.30am.

There are a limited number of £25 tickets available daily via the TodayTix app.

Buy tickets
Gielgud Theatre , Soho Until Saturday May 19 2018
Jersey Boys

Jersey Boys

5 out of 5 stars
Recommended

Front row tickets are £22.50 for every performance (restricted view).

16 Apr 2017
The latest theatre openings

Top ten theatre openings this month

Top ten theatre openings this month

London's theatre calendar is flooded with exciting new shows, big names and hotshot directors, and there's no way anyone can see them all. But here the Time Out theatre team have picked ten shows opening in London this month that you won't regret booking for.

By: Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Monday April 30 2018, 12:00am

Comments

2 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest
Tomas H

I hate the price of theatre tickets

