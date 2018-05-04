Cheap West End theatre tickets and day-seats

West End theatre shows can seem expensive and/or impossible to get into, but the trith is there's always a way to get cheap tickets or find a way in to a sold out show you want.

1. Great ticket offers. Unless a show is very hot or the run is short, you should be able to shop around and get discounted tickets to any West End show via third party sellers like our own Time Out theatre tickets service and TKTS.

2. Returns. The faithful old return is very much a thing for sold-out West End shows. Queue up outside any given theatre an hour or two before showtime and returned tickets will be sold, albeit at full price.

3. Day-seats. The open secret of London theatre is that most big shows release excellent day tickets and day-seats on the day of performance, generally at a cheap rate, available in person from the box office only (ie, you might have to get there early and queue).

4. Lotteries. West End theatre shows that don't have day-seats will usually have a ticket lottery that you can enter online. The big one for this is ‘Hamilton’, though it's increasingly common with new shows aiming at a younger audience.

See below for show-by-show info on day tickets and lotteries in the West End.