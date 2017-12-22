0
18 London theatre shows not to miss in 2018

Our pick of the best upcoming theatre shows in London in 2018

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Friday December 22 2017

Want to know what theatre tickets to buy in 2018? Shortcut it straight to the very best shows coming to London with our selection of musicals, immersive plays and off-West-End shows that you’d be mad to miss in 2018. 

London theatre shows 2018

2
Julius Caesar

Julius Caesar

Ben Whishaw plays Brutus, alongside Michelle Fairley, David Calder and David Morrissey as Nicholas Hytner directs the second show at the Bridge, a promenade modern-dress version of Shakespeare's 'Julius Caesar'. 

Read more
Bridge Theatre , Bermondsey Saturday January 20 2018 - Sunday April 15 2018
3
Girls & Boys

Girls & Boys

The Royal Court winter season is notably low key and international… with the exception of this, as film star Carey Mulligan hooks up with enigmatic super-director Lyndsey Turner to tackle the latest from 'Matilda' and 'Utopia' man Dennis Kelly.

Read more
Royal Court Theatre , Belgravia Thursday February 8 2018 - Saturday March 17 2018
4
Jubilee

Jubilee

This intriguingly audacious project from the experimental Chris Goode Company is a stage adaptation of Julian Temple's surreal 1978 punk film, in which Elizabeth I journeys forward to the time of Elizabeth II's silver jubilee and hooks up with a rampaging gang of murderous girls. Toyah Willcox – who was in the film – stars as the monarch.

Read more
Lyric Hammersmith , Hammersmith Thursday February 15 2018 - Saturday March 10 2018
5
Frozen

Frozen

Not the Disney musical – though that is coming – but 'Doctor Foster' star Suranne Jones in a revival of Bryony Lavery's classic drama about a mother whose child goes missing.

Read more
Haymarket Theatre Royal , Soho Friday February 9 2018 - Saturday May 5 2018
6
Macbeth

Macbeth

Rory Kinnear and Anne-Marie Duff star as NT boss Rufus Norris pops his Olivier Shakespeare cherry to directs the Bard's taut and bloodily intense Scottish tragedy.

Read more
National Theatre , South Bank Monday February 26 2018 - Saturday May 12 2018
7
Caroline, or Change

Caroline, or Change

Following massive acclaim at Chichester in 2017, Sharon D Clarke reprises her show-stealing turn in Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori's cult musical as the eponymous Caroline, a formiddable black maid living with the white Gelman family in 1963, at the peak of the civil rights era. 

Read more
Hampstead Theatre , Swiss Cottage Monday March 12 2018 - Saturday April 21 2018
8
Coraline

Coraline

Neil Gaiman's cult 2002 fantasy novella about a girl who steps into a parallel world inhabited by disturbing parallel versions of her family becomes a family opera, crafted by the talented Mark-Anthony Turnage. 

Read more
Barbican Centre , Barbican Thursday March 29 2018 - Saturday April 7 2018
9
Quiz

Quiz

Playwright James Graham scores his fourth West End hit with this dramatisation of the 'coughing major' trial, wherein former British Army officer Charles Ingham was put in the dock for cheating to win the TV quiz show 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire?'. 

Read more
Noël Coward Theatre , Covent Garden Saturday March 31 2018 - Saturday June 16 2018
10
Strictly Ballroom the Musical

Strictly Ballroom the Musical

Baz Luhrmann's 'Strictly Ballroom' began life as '80s stage play about a rebellious, idiosyncratic ballroom dancer, was turned into a world-conquering film in 1992, and now hits the West End in a musical incarnation starring Will Young.

Read more
Piccadilly Theatre , Piccadilly Circus Friday March 16 2018 - Saturday July 21 2018
11
Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Tina Turner has gone from R&B singer to 'Mad Max' movie star to living legend, in an eclectic career that's spanned over half a century. Now, her life's being turned into a musical that's written by leading playwright Katori Hall ('The Mountaintop') and directed by Phyllida Lloyd ('Mamma Mia!'). 

Read more
Aldwych Theatre , Covent Garden Wednesday March 21 2018 - Saturday June 16 2018
12
Chess

Chess

'Chess', the 1984 collaboration between Tim Rice and ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, is one of the most iconic musicals of the ‘80s. It finally scores a major London return in the the fourth of ENO's annual series of semi-staged musical revivals. Casting is tba, though the series has thus far boasted eye-catching big name stars including Emma Thompson, Glenn Close and Alfie Boe.

Read more
London Coliseum , Covent Garden Thursday April 26 2018 - Saturday June 2 2018
13
LIFT 2018

LIFT 2018

The brilliant, biennial London International Festival of Theatre will return for 2018. Only a handful of shows have been announced so far – including iconic New York performer Taylor Mac's 'A 24-Decade History of Popular Music: The First Act' – but expect startling, zeitgeist-heavy theatre from around the world.

Read more
Barbican Centre , Barbican Thursday June 28 2018 - Saturday June 30 2018
14
Fun Home

Fun Home

The Young Vic maintains its occasional but impressive record of bringing over high class American musicals with the UK premiere of hugely acclaimed US musical 'Fun Home', an adaptation of Alison Bechdel's cult graphic novel about seeing parents through children's eyes.

Read more
Young Vic , Southwark Monday June 18 2018 - Saturday September 1 2018
15
The King and I

The King and I

Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'The King and I' is a swoony love story set in 1860s Bangkok, where the King of Siam falls for his children's strait-laced Victorian governess. This Broadway revival comes to London with an impressive crop of reviews, and with its star cast intact: Japanese movie star Ken Watanabe plays the king, with the role of Anna played by much-loved, Tony Award-winning musical theatre performer Kelli O'Hara. 

Read more
London Palladium , Soho Thursday June 21 2018 - Saturday August 4 2018
16
A Monster Calls

A Monster Calls

The Old Vic's big summer show comes from Sally Cookson, who devised the National Theatre's smash productions of 'Jane Eyre' and 'Peter Pan'. Even more ambitious in scope, 'A Monster Calls' is an adaptation of Patrick Ness's magical realist novel about a boy consumed with grief and anger at his mother's terminal cancer, who is visited at night by a huge monster who tells him unsettling stories.

Read more
Old Vic , Southwark Saturday July 7 2018 - Saturday August 25 2018
17
The Lieutenant of Inishmore

The Lieutenant of Inishmore

Martin McDonagh's 'The Lieutenant of Inishmore' is set in 1993, against the backdrop of the Irish peace process. It follows hyper-violent republican paramilitary Mad Padraic, who sets off on a furious rampage when he realises that his beloved cat has come to a sad end.  Dishy 'Poldark' star Aidan Turner leads the cast.  

Buy tickets
Noël Coward Theatre , Covent Garden Saturday June 23 2018 - Saturday September 8 2018
Find cheap and last minute tickets

Cheap and last minute theatre tickets in London

Cheap and last minute theatre tickets in London

Terrified at the prices of theatre tickets in London? Worried that you can't get tickets to a sold out play or musical? Or just a fan of a good discount? The top prices in the West End can be daunting, but cheap theatre tickets abound in London… if you know how to get them. Here are Time Out’s tips on where to find them, as well as the best ways to score last minute tickets to sold out shows. 

Read more
By: Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Wednesday September 20 2017, 12:00am
