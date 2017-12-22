18 London theatre shows not to miss in 2018
Our pick of the best upcoming theatre shows in London in 2018
Want to know what theatre tickets to buy in 2018? Shortcut it straight to the very best shows coming to London with our selection of musicals, immersive plays and off-West-End shows that you’d be mad to miss in 2018.
London theatre shows 2018
The Birthday Party
Harold Pinter's landmark drama receives a sixtieth anniversary revival, starring Toby Jones, Stephen Mangan, Zoë Wanamaker and Pearl Mackie.
Julius Caesar
Ben Whishaw plays Brutus, alongside Michelle Fairley, David Calder and David Morrissey as Nicholas Hytner directs the second show at the Bridge, a promenade modern-dress version of Shakespeare's 'Julius Caesar'.
Girls & Boys
The Royal Court winter season is notably low key and international… with the exception of this, as film star Carey Mulligan hooks up with enigmatic super-director Lyndsey Turner to tackle the latest from 'Matilda' and 'Utopia' man Dennis Kelly.
Jubilee
This intriguingly audacious project from the experimental Chris Goode Company is a stage adaptation of Julian Temple's surreal 1978 punk film, in which Elizabeth I journeys forward to the time of Elizabeth II's silver jubilee and hooks up with a rampaging gang of murderous girls. Toyah Willcox – who was in the film – stars as the monarch.
Caroline, or Change
Following massive acclaim at Chichester in 2017, Sharon D Clarke reprises her show-stealing turn in Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori's cult musical as the eponymous Caroline, a formiddable black maid living with the white Gelman family in 1963, at the peak of the civil rights era.
Strictly Ballroom the Musical
Baz Luhrmann's 'Strictly Ballroom' began life as '80s stage play about a rebellious, idiosyncratic ballroom dancer, was turned into a world-conquering film in 1992, and now hits the West End in a musical incarnation starring Will Young.
Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Tina Turner has gone from R&B singer to 'Mad Max' movie star to living legend, in an eclectic career that's spanned over half a century. Now, her life's being turned into a musical that's written by leading playwright Katori Hall ('The Mountaintop') and directed by Phyllida Lloyd ('Mamma Mia!').
Chess
'Chess', the 1984 collaboration between Tim Rice and ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, is one of the most iconic musicals of the ‘80s. It finally scores a major London return in the the fourth of ENO's annual series of semi-staged musical revivals. Casting is tba, though the series has thus far boasted eye-catching big name stars including Emma Thompson, Glenn Close and Alfie Boe.
LIFT 2018
The brilliant, biennial London International Festival of Theatre will return for 2018. Only a handful of shows have been announced so far – including iconic New York performer Taylor Mac's 'A 24-Decade History of Popular Music: The First Act' – but expect startling, zeitgeist-heavy theatre from around the world.
The King and I
Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'The King and I' is a swoony love story set in 1860s Bangkok, where the King of Siam falls for his children's strait-laced Victorian governess. This Broadway revival comes to London with an impressive crop of reviews, and with its star cast intact: Japanese movie star Ken Watanabe plays the king, with the role of Anna played by much-loved, Tony Award-winning musical theatre performer Kelli O'Hara.
A Monster Calls
The Old Vic's big summer show comes from Sally Cookson, who devised the National Theatre's smash productions of 'Jane Eyre' and 'Peter Pan'. Even more ambitious in scope, 'A Monster Calls' is an adaptation of Patrick Ness's magical realist novel about a boy consumed with grief and anger at his mother's terminal cancer, who is visited at night by a huge monster who tells him unsettling stories.
The Lieutenant of Inishmore
Martin McDonagh's 'The Lieutenant of Inishmore' is set in 1993, against the backdrop of the Irish peace process. It follows hyper-violent republican paramilitary Mad Padraic, who sets off on a furious rampage when he realises that his beloved cat has come to a sad end. Dishy 'Poldark' star Aidan Turner leads the cast.
