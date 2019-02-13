22 must-see spots in Richmond, recommended by locals

There’s more to this leafy corner of south-west London than rutting deer. Explore the neighbourhood with local tips from Time Out Tastemakers.

Best breakfast or brunch

‘No. 1a Duke Street, a classy café serving great brunches from eggs benedict to ricotta and banana pancakes. They have a lovely terrace for sunny days as well.’ Milena Dvorec

‘In Petersham Nurseries Teahouse you can have brunch in a glasshouse, surrounded by plants that you can buy.’ George Christodoulakis

Best lunch

‘The Bingham is one of the most beautiful spots, offering perfect views and elegant food. A table on the balcony in spring is idyllic.’ Georgie Pursey

‘Pizzeria Rustica does lovely pizzas – a great way to soak up the booze after a day at the rugby!’ Paula Kanesanathan

‘Hollyhock Café: a cute little building in one of the area’s green spaces, where they serve vegetarian quiches, salads and cakes.’ Ioanna Laskari

Best dinner

‘Debraggio’s pasta is perfect and the restaurant has a nice selection of Italian products to buy and cook at home as well.’ Milena Dvorec

‘Buenos Aires for the best steak.’ Charlotte Walter

‘Al Boccon di’vino is a super-friendly Italian family-run restaurant. They make such a fuss of you and the food is great.’ Shona Read

Best pub

‘Row up to The White Swan in a wooden boat from Richmond Bridge Boathouses.’ Evie Möller

‘The Roebuck can’t be beaten for views! There’s nothing better than getting a drink and sitting outside overlooking the river.’ Chloé Miller

‘Tap Tavern has what every pub should aspire to have: a great selection of craft beers, a warm atmosphere and nice pub food.’ Milena Dvorec

‘Lass O’Richmond Hill is a cosy, dog-friendly pub with a real fireplace in winter.’

Edelyn Brawidjojo

Best bar

‘There’s a cute little place called Rock & Rose which is great for birthday parties, with killer cocktails and kitschy vintage decor.’ Claire Etchell

Best place for culture

‘The beautifully restored Orleans House Gallery is a must. It houses the Richmond art collection and the opulent, Baroque Octagon Room.’ Chloé Adriana Fox

Best place to shop

‘Hansel & Pretzel has a vast selection of German breads and sweets.’ George Christodoulakis

‘Danieli’s two shops in Richmond serve some of the best gelato I have ever tasted.’ Chloe Walden

Best place for coffee

‘Kiss the Hippo is super-cute and clean-looking with great coffee.’ Natalie Manni

‘The best place to relax with a coffee is on the terrace at Pembroke Lodge.’ Leena Shah

Best green space

‘Richmond Park is very romantic – seeing deer walking by freely is fascinating.’ Elena Mouza

‘I love Richmond Green in the summer: a great place to chill out and enjoy the sun while people read and play games.’ Paula Kanesanathan

‘The lawns of Richmond Riverside, watching the rowing boats on a sunny day.’ Laura Goldmeier