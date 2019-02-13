22 must-see spots in Richmond, recommended by locals
There’s more to this leafy corner of south-west London than rutting deer. Explore the neighbourhood with local tips from Time Out Tastemakers.
Best breakfast or brunch
‘No. 1a Duke Street, a classy café serving great brunches from eggs benedict to ricotta and banana pancakes. They have a lovely terrace for sunny days as well.’ Milena Dvorec
‘In Petersham Nurseries Teahouse you can have brunch in a glasshouse, surrounded by plants that you can buy.’ George Christodoulakis
Best lunch
‘The Bingham is one of the most beautiful spots, offering perfect views and elegant food. A table on the balcony in spring is idyllic.’ Georgie Pursey
‘Pizzeria Rustica does lovely pizzas – a great way to soak up the booze after a day at the rugby!’ Paula Kanesanathan
‘Hollyhock Café: a cute little building in one of the area’s green spaces, where they serve vegetarian quiches, salads and cakes.’ Ioanna Laskari
Best dinner
‘Debraggio’s pasta is perfect and the restaurant has a nice selection of Italian products to buy and cook at home as well.’ Milena Dvorec
‘Buenos Aires for the best steak.’ Charlotte Walter
‘Al Boccon di’vino is a super-friendly Italian family-run restaurant. They make such a fuss of you and the food is great.’ Shona Read
Best pub
‘Row up to The White Swan in a wooden boat from Richmond Bridge Boathouses.’ Evie Möller
‘The Roebuck can’t be beaten for views! There’s nothing better than getting a drink and sitting outside overlooking the river.’ Chloé Miller
‘Tap Tavern has what every pub should aspire to have: a great selection of craft beers, a warm atmosphere and nice pub food.’ Milena Dvorec
‘Lass O’Richmond Hill is a cosy, dog-friendly pub with a real fireplace in winter.’
Edelyn Brawidjojo
Best bar
‘There’s a cute little place called Rock & Rose which is great for birthday parties, with killer cocktails and kitschy vintage decor.’ Claire Etchell
Best place for culture
‘The beautifully restored Orleans House Gallery is a must. It houses the Richmond art collection and the opulent, Baroque Octagon Room.’ Chloé Adriana Fox
Best place to shop
‘Hansel & Pretzel has a vast selection of German breads and sweets.’ George Christodoulakis
‘Danieli’s two shops in Richmond serve some of the best gelato I have ever tasted.’ Chloe Walden
Best place for coffee
‘Kiss the Hippo is super-cute and clean-looking with great coffee.’ Natalie Manni
‘The best place to relax with a coffee is on the terrace at Pembroke Lodge.’ Leena Shah
Best green space
‘Richmond Park is very romantic – seeing deer walking by freely is fascinating.’ Elena Mouza
‘I love Richmond Green in the summer: a great place to chill out and enjoy the sun while people read and play games.’ Paula Kanesanathan
‘The lawns of Richmond Riverside, watching the rowing boats on a sunny day.’ Laura Goldmeier
Your essential guide to Richmond
Richmond area guide
Richmond is where you’ll find the largest royal park in London – plus the area has more than its fair share of historic houses, galleries and great shops, too. Let us show you around.
