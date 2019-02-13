22 must-see spots in Richmond, recommended by locals

Londoners dish the dirt on the best things to do, eat, drink and more in the Richmond area
Richmond Riverside
By Time Out Tastemakers |
There’s more to this leafy corner of south-west London than rutting deer. Explore the neighbourhood with local tips from Time Out Tastemakers.

Best breakfast or brunch

No. 1a Duke Street, a classy café serving great brunches from eggs benedict to ricotta and banana pancakes. They have a lovely terrace for sunny days as well.’ Milena Dvorec

‘In  Petersham Nurseries Teahouse you can have brunch in a glasshouse, surrounded by plants that you can buy.’ George Christodoulakis

Best lunch

The Bingham is one of the most beautiful spots, offering perfect views and elegant food. A table on the balcony in spring is idyllic.’ Georgie Pursey

Pizzeria Rustica does lovely pizzas – a great way to soak up the booze after a day at the rugby!’ Paula Kanesanathan

Hollyhock Café: a cute little building in one of the area’s green spaces, where they serve vegetarian quiches, salads and cakes.’ Ioanna Laskari

Best dinner

Debraggio’s pasta is perfect and the restaurant has a nice selection of Italian products to buy and cook at home as well.’ Milena Dvorec

Buenos Aires for the best steak.’ Charlotte Walter

Al Boccon di’vino is a super-friendly Italian family-run restaurant. They make such a fuss of you and the food is great.’ Shona Read

Best pub

‘Row up to The White Swan in a wooden boat from Richmond Bridge Boathouses.’ Evie Möller

The Roebuck can’t be beaten for views! There’s nothing better than getting a drink and sitting outside overlooking the river.’ Chloé Miller

Tap Tavern has what every pub should aspire to have: a great selection of craft beers, a warm atmosphere and nice pub food.’ Milena Dvorec

Lass O’Richmond Hill is a cosy, dog-friendly pub with a real fireplace in winter.’
Edelyn Brawidjojo

Best bar

‘There’s a cute little place called Rock & Rose which is great for birthday parties, with killer cocktails and kitschy vintage decor.’ Claire Etchell

Best place for culture

‘The beautifully restored Orleans House Gallery is a must. It houses the Richmond art collection and the opulent, Baroque Octagon Room.’ Chloé Adriana Fox

Best place to shop

Hansel & Pretzel has a vast selection of German breads and sweets.’ George Christodoulakis

Danieli’s two shops in Richmond serve some of the best gelato I have ever tasted.’ Chloe Walden

Best place for coffee

Kiss the Hippo is super-cute and clean-looking with great coffee.’ Natalie Manni

‘The best place to relax with a coffee is on the terrace at Pembroke Lodge.’ Leena Shah

Best green space

Richmond Park is very romantic – seeing deer walking by freely is fascinating.’ Elena Mouza

‘I love Richmond Green in the summer: a great place to chill out and enjoy the sun while people read and play games.’ Paula Kanesanathan

‘The lawns of Richmond Riverside, watching the rowing boats on a sunny day.’ Laura Goldmeier

