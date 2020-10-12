From gothic cities and haunted villages to country pub crawls, here are 18 amazing reasons to leaf (sorry) London this autumn

Ah, autumn. The air is crisp, the leaves are turning gold, we’re rooting through our wardrobes for warmer coats and scarves – and, more importantly, we’re all desperate for a change of scenery.

London offers plenty of ways to get out and soak up the autumn vibes. Take a walk through one of London's handsome royal parks, pick pumpkins, or wrap up warm for a walk along the South Bank. But to truly soak up those ochre autumn hues (and get a well deserved break from the city) we recommend embarking on one of these awesome autumn days out. From spooky villages to deer spotting in the glorious countryside, there's plenty of reasons not to hibernate this autumn.

UPDATE, OCT 2020: We’re working hard to be accurate – but these are unusual times, so please always check before heading out.

