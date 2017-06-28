20 things to do for the 4th of July 2017 in L.A.

If you're looking for ways to celebrate the good ol' U.S. of A. this year, we have you covered. From epic (and free) fireworks shows and patriotic parades to pub crawls and block parties, there's plenty of ways to ring in the holiday and properly toast the home of the brave. Whether you're on the hunt for special events around town or you're simply looking for low-key and fun ideas to spend your day off, let this be your guide to the ultimate 4th of July itinerary.

Munch on finger-licking BBQ

Kick off your weekend with saucy barbecue fare from some of the city's top places at Red, White & BBQ presented by Time Out L.A. Plus, enjoy an interactive photo booth, a beer garden by Golden Road Brewing and wine served by Francis Coppola Diamond Collections wine.

Party on the Queen Mary

Come aboard the legendary ship for a myriad of patriotic-themed events and activities, complete with a fireworks show, historical tours, family games, screenings and a live performance from the Pointer Sisters.

Watch a fireworks show

It's not a genuine 4th of July bash without sparklers and firecrackers. Lucky for you, there's plenty of venues around L.A. lighting up the sky in true holiday spirit.

Catch an all-American baseball game

Watch the Dodgers go to bat with the Arizona Diamondbacks (brew and a hot dog in hand, of course) at Dodger Stadium, followed by a grand finale fireworks show.

Cool off with an ice cream cone

Scoop up a sweet confection at one of the best ice cream parlors in the city.

Photograph: Courtesy Salt & Straw

Soak up some sun at the beach

Bask in L.A.'s endless summer, be it surfing the waves, playing volleyball in the sand or laying out and feeling the ocean breeze.

See a movie under the stars

Dinosaurs and live fireworks? Watch the epic combination come together at Cinespia's 4th of July screening, featuring the classic blockbuster, Jurassic Park.

Run a 5 or 10K through Pacific Palisades

Kick off your morning with the 40th Anniversary Palisades Will Rogers 5 & 10K, which extends from the streets of Pacific Palisades to Will Rogers Historic State Park.

Head to AmericaFest at the Rose Bowl

Make your way to the Pasadena stadium for a day filled with motorcycle stunts, live performances, exhibitions, food vendors and the biggest fireworks show in Southern California.

Cheer on the marching bands

Head to the Palisades for the annual 4th of July parade (complete with skydivers), followed by a street festival with live concerts, games and all-American grub.

Photograph: Courtesy Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade

Make your way to a free block party

Food trucks, live music and festivities will fill Downtown L.A.'s Grand Park for an all-day block party that's completely gratis and Metro accessible.

Embark on a pub crawl

Raise your glass to the U.S.A. with a patriotic pub crawl through Santa Monica, starting at Circle Bar and continuing at some of the best watering holes around town.

Spend your evening at the Hollywood Bowl

Hear the Grammy Award-winning a cappella group, Pentatonix, belt out your favorites tunes (and some patriotic numbers), followed by the classic Hollywood Bowl fireworks show.

Ride the ferris wheel

Bring out your inner child and hit up Santa Monica's Pacific Park for carnival rides, fairground games and most importantly, cotton candy.

Photograph: Courtesy Pacific Park at the Santa Monica Pier

Take a dip in a public pool

No swimming pool? No problem. Dive into the city's best public pools, from the Annenberg Community Beach House to the Hollywood Recreation Center.

Sip on cocktails at a rooftop bar

There's no better time to take in sweeping views of the city. Treat yourself to a cocktail at L.A.'s best rooftop bars and watch as the sky lights up for Uncle Sam.

Grab a meal at a retro-style diner

Burger, fries and a milkshake, anyone? Throw it back to the '50s and head to a classic, all-American diner for a cheap, no-fuss meal.

Skate or cycle down the Venice Boardwalk

Cruise down the iconic and eclectic Venice Boardwalk while sporting your best red, white and blue ensemble.

Roll out the picnic blanket

Grab your baskets and head to the best picnic spots in L.A., from historic parks to beaches.

Hike the trails

Spend your day in the great outdoors and trek L.A.'s best trails, which boast some of the most breathtaking views in the city.

