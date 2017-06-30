54 amazing things happening in L.A. this July 2017

Plan out your month with the city's best concerts, culture, cuisine and more.
THINGS TO DO
July 1-4
Anime Expo; L.A. Convention Center
Celebrate the often quirky art and culture of anime with four days of panels and plenty of cosplay.
July 1
So Cal Corgi Beach Day; Rosie's Dog Beach
Hit the beach with fellow devoted dog owners at this adorable corgi meetup.
July 4
Fourth of July Americafest; The Rose Bowl
See an explosive celebration of all things red, white and blue at this fireworks, music and stunt show.
July 4
Fourth of July Block Party; Grand Park
Watch Downtown L.A. light up for free at this patriotic street party.
July 7
Ringo Starr's Peace & Love Birthday; Capitol Records Building
Join the iconic Beatles drummer to celebrate his 77th birthday and a call for peace and love.
July 14–16
D23; Anaheim Convention Center
See what sort of magic Disney has in store for its theme parks and the silver screen at this biennial fan convention.
July 14, 28
Summer Nights in the Garden; Natural History Museum
Spend an evening outside with live music, garden-inspired cocktails, hands-on science projects, botanical tours and food trucks.
July 15, 16
Lotus Festival; Echo Park Lake
Celebrate the bloom of Echo Park Lake's beloved floating flowers with this food, music and cultural fest.
July 15
Summer on Seventh; Inner-City Arts
Support this stunning arts campus with music from Xavier Omär and DJ Nu-Mark and food and drink from ERB, LocoL, Salt & Straw and more.
July 21
Roaring Nights at the L.A. Zoo; L.A. Zoo
See the zoo in a whole new light at this after-hours country-themed party.
July 29, 30
Politicon; Pasadena Convention Center
See politics—on both sides of the aisle—and entertainment collide at this two-day convention.
July 29
Skylent Disco; OUE Skyspace LA
Dance your heart out above the city as we present this sky-high disco.
July 29–Aug 6
U.S. Open of Surfing; Huntington Beach
Hit the beach to cheer on the country's biggest pro surfers at this annual competition.
Find more things to do in our July 2017 events calendar.
FOOD & DRINK
June 30–July 2, July 21–23
626 Night Market; Santa Anita Park
Come hungry and grab a late-night snack at the summer kickoff of this massive Asian street-food market.
July 1
Red, White & BBQ presented by Time Out L.A.; START Los Angeles
Join us for a barbecue bash featuring your favorite classic summer cookout fare.
July 14–28
DineLA Restaurant Week; Various locations
Choose from hundreds of L.A. restaurants for two weeks of discounted meals, ranging from $15 lunches to $50 dinners.
July 14–16
Port of Los Angeles Lobster Festival; Port of L.A.
Feast on lobsters flown in from Maine at this weekend seafood fest.
July 18
Taste of Farmers Market; The Original Farmers Market
Sample tastes from L.A. and around the world during this feast at the beloved market.
July 28
East LA Meets Napa; LA Live
Savor rich wines and bites of Mexican cuisine at this annual festival showcasing some of our city’s best Mexican restaurants, along with Latino-owned wineries in Napa.
July 29
LUCKYRICE Feast; Vibiana
Celebrate L.A.’s phenomenal Asian fare at the eighth annual LUCKYRICE Feast featuring Bone Kettle, Little Fatty, Starry Kitchen and more.
Through Sept 22
Friday Night Wine Tastings; Barnsdall Art Park
Roll out a blanket and sip on pours of wine on the Hollyhock House's front lawn.
ARTS & CULTURE
July 1–Sept 17
Paul McCarthy + Takesada Matsutani + Monika Sosnowska; Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles
Catch a trio of contemporary art exhibitions this summer at the Arts District gallery.
July 7–Aug 31
Pageant of the Masters; Festival of Arts
See classic paintings come to life during this Laguna Beach musical and theatrical tradition.
July 8
Senator Al Franken in conversation with Chelsea Handler; Alex Theatre
Listen to the senator and SNL alum in conversation with comedian and talk show host Handler.
July 12
Los Angeles Times Ideas Exchange with Bill Nye; The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Listen to the beloved science guy discuss his latest book and dive into his scientific mindset and creativity.
July 27–Aug 12
New Original Works Festival; REDCAT
See what’s cutting edge in the city’s vibrant performing arts scene at this annual showcase of artistic creativity.
July 29
Summer Happenings at the Broad; The Broad
Spend a late night at the Broad as Devendra Banhart headlines this East-meets-West, Takashi Murakami-inspired performance.
July 31–Jan 7
Chagall: Fantasies for the Stage; LACMA
Explore the whimsical modernist’s vibrant costumes and set designs from four ballets and operas.
FILM
July 6–8
Harry Potter in Concert; Hollywood Bowl
Watch the second and third films in this beloved series on a giant screen while the LA Phil performs every note from the whimsical John Williams score.
July 6–16
Outfest Los Angeles; Various locations
Take advantage of two weeks of screenings, parties and galas at this annual gay and lesbian film festival.
July 6, 20
Silver Lake Picture Show; Sunset Triangle Plaza
Catch free film screenings at Silver Lake's pedestrian plaza, including The Notebook and A League of Their Own this month.
July 8
Tiki Night; Egyptian Theatre
Travel to the tropics during this annual celebration of all things tiki, from a fashion show to a film screening of Rapa Nui.
July 15
Dirty Dancing Campout; King Gillette Ranch
Have the time of your life at this Street Food Cinema overnight event in Malibu.
July 23
Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE!; The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Join original MST3K creator Joel Hodgson, revival host Jonah Ray and their robotic sidekicks for these back-to-back live shows.
July 27
Quote-Along Labyrinth; The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Sing and quote your way through the Jim Henson cult classic as Jareth, Sarah, Hoggle and friends come to life at this Alamo Drafthouse-presented screening.
Through July 30
American Horror Story: The Style of Scare; Paley Center for Media
Get creeped out with a visually stunning assortment of costumes, set pieces and props from every season of the chilling anthology series.
Ongoing
Rooftop Cinema Club; Ricardo Montalbán Theatre, LEVEL Furnished Living
Make the most of the outdoor movie season at this Hollywood and Downtown rooftop series.
MUSIC
July 5–26
Summer Concert Series at the Grove; The Grove
Head to the alfresco shopping mall for nostalgia-drenched concerts from the Gin Blossoms, Letters to Cleo, Asia and more.
July 6–27
Rebel Rebel; Hammer Museum
Catch a month of female-fronted acts during this free Thursday-night concert series at the Hammer.
July 9
Blondie + Garbage + Sky Ferreira; Hollywood Bowl
See three generations of new-wave frontwomen share a single stage at the Bowl.
July 15, 16
The Classic West; Dodger Stadium
Travel back to the '70s with sets from the Eagles, Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire.
July 15, 22, 29
Sound in Focus; Century Park
Catch headlining sets from Miguel, Paul Oakenfold and Rodrigo y Gabriela at this KCRW and Annenberg-presented series.
July 20
Sufjan Stevens + Nico Muhly + Bryce Dessner + James McAlister; Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Catch the four performers as they take their solar system-inspired Planetarium project on the road.
July 21–23
FYF; Exposition Park
Hear sets from Missy Elliott, Björk, Frank Ocean and Nine Inch Nails at L.A.'s hometown, must-see music fest.
July 27–Aug 31
Sunset Concerts at the Skirball; Skirball Cultural Center
Grab a seat in the Skirball's courtyard for the kickoff of this free concert series, starting with Sean Watkins.
July 29
Metallica; Rose Bowl Stadium
See the 50-something thrash metal stalwarts fill a stadium with propulsive fits of rage.
July 30
Johnny Ramone Tribute; Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Pay tribute to the late Ramones guitarist at this annual screening and celebration.
Through Aug 17
Twilight Concerts; Santa Monica Pier
Listen to tunes by the beach as this beloved series continues with sets this month from Marcia Griffiths, Eric Burdon & the Animals and Miami Horror.
See more concerts in our July 2017 concert calendar.
THEATER
Through July 9
The Book of Mormon; Pantages Theatre
Slip into a spooky Mormon hell dream as the outrageously funny musical returns to Hollywood.
Through July 16
Constellations; Geffen Playhouse
A beekeeper and a quantum physicist fall in love in this play about moments that can change our lives.
Through Aug 18
Shakespeare by the Sea; Various locations
Enjoy one of the many free performances of Macbeth or The Taming of the Shrew put on by Shakespeare by the Sea throughout summer.
SHOPPING & STYLE
July 8, 9
Renegade Craft Fair; L.A. State Historic Park
Stock up on handmade wares at the mother of all indie craft fairs.
July 21
Odd Nights at the Autry; Autry National Center
Head to the latest installment of this monthly market, nighttime dance party, happy hour and shopping extravaganza.
Through July 24
Studio Ghibli Pop-Up Shop; JapanLA
Stock up on limited-edition plush and apparel inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s animated films during the first official U.S. pop-up shop from the iconic studio.
Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.
