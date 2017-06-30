54 amazing things happening in L.A. this July 2017

Plan out your month with the city's best concerts, culture, cuisine and more.

THINGS TO DO

July 1-4

Anime Expo; L.A. Convention Center

Celebrate the often quirky art and culture of anime with four days of panels and plenty of cosplay.

July 1

So Cal Corgi Beach Day; Rosie's Dog Beach

Hit the beach with fellow devoted dog owners at this adorable corgi meetup.

July 4

Fourth of July Americafest; The Rose Bowl

See an explosive celebration of all things red, white and blue at this fireworks, music and stunt show.

July 4

Fourth of July Block Party; Grand Park

Watch Downtown L.A. light up for free at this patriotic street party.

July 7

Ringo Starr's Peace & Love Birthday; Capitol Records Building

Join the iconic Beatles drummer to celebrate his 77th birthday and a call for peace and love.

July 14–16

D23; Anaheim Convention Center

See what sort of magic Disney has in store for its theme parks and the silver screen at this biennial fan convention.

July 14, 28

Summer Nights in the Garden; Natural History Museum

Spend an evening outside with live music, garden-inspired cocktails, hands-on science projects, botanical tours and food trucks.

July 15, 16

Lotus Festival; Echo Park Lake

Celebrate the bloom of Echo Park Lake's beloved floating flowers with this food, music and cultural fest.

July 15

Summer on Seventh; Inner-City Arts

Support this stunning arts campus with music from Xavier Omär and DJ Nu-Mark and food and drink from ERB, LocoL, Salt & Straw and more.

July 21

Roaring Nights at the L.A. Zoo; L.A. Zoo

See the zoo in a whole new light at this after-hours country-themed party.

July 29, 30

Politicon; Pasadena Convention Center

See politics—on both sides of the aisle—and entertainment collide at this two-day convention.

July 29

Skylent Disco; OUE Skyspace LA

Dance your heart out above the city as we present this sky-high disco.

July 29–Aug 6

U.S. Open of Surfing; Huntington Beach

Hit the beach to cheer on the country's biggest pro surfers at this annual competition.

FOOD & DRINK

June 30–July 2, July 21–23

626 Night Market; Santa Anita Park

Come hungry and grab a late-night snack at the summer kickoff of this massive Asian street-food market.

July 1

Red, White & BBQ presented by Time Out L.A.; START Los Angeles

Join us for a barbecue bash featuring your favorite classic summer cookout fare.

July 14–28

DineLA Restaurant Week; Various locations

Choose from hundreds of L.A. restaurants for two weeks of discounted meals, ranging from $15 lunches to $50 dinners.

July 14–16

Port of Los Angeles Lobster Festival; Port of L.A.

Feast on lobsters flown in from Maine at this weekend seafood fest.

July 18

Taste of Farmers Market; The Original Farmers Market

Sample tastes from L.A. and around the world during this feast at the beloved market.

July 28

East LA Meets Napa; LA Live

Savor rich wines and bites of Mexican cuisine at this annual festival showcasing some of our city’s best Mexican restaurants, along with Latino-owned wineries in Napa.

July 29

LUCKYRICE Feast; Vibiana

Celebrate L.A.’s phenomenal Asian fare at the eighth annual LUCKYRICE Feast featuring Bone Kettle, Little Fatty, Starry Kitchen and more.

Through Sept 22

Friday Night Wine Tastings; Barnsdall Art Park

Roll out a blanket and sip on pours of wine on the Hollyhock House's front lawn.

ARTS & CULTURE

July 1–Sept 17

Paul McCarthy + Takesada Matsutani + Monika Sosnowska; Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles

Catch a trio of contemporary art exhibitions this summer at the Arts District gallery.

July 7–Aug 31

Pageant of the Masters; Festival of Arts

See classic paintings come to life during this Laguna Beach musical and theatrical tradition.

July 8

Senator Al Franken in conversation with Chelsea Handler; Alex Theatre

Listen to the senator and SNL alum in conversation with comedian and talk show host Handler.

July 12

Los Angeles Times Ideas Exchange with Bill Nye; The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Listen to the beloved science guy discuss his latest book and dive into his scientific mindset and creativity.

July 27–Aug 12

New Original Works Festival; REDCAT

See what’s cutting edge in the city’s vibrant performing arts scene at this annual showcase of artistic creativity.

July 29

Summer Happenings at the Broad; The Broad

Spend a late night at the Broad as Devendra Banhart headlines this East-meets-West, Takashi Murakami-inspired performance.

July 31–Jan 7

Chagall: Fantasies for the Stage; LACMA

Explore the whimsical modernist’s vibrant costumes and set designs from four ballets and operas.

FILM

July 6–8

Harry Potter in Concert; Hollywood Bowl

Watch the second and third films in this beloved series on a giant screen while the LA Phil performs every note from the whimsical John Williams score.

July 6–16

Outfest Los Angeles; Various locations

Take advantage of two weeks of screenings, parties and galas at this annual gay and lesbian film festival.

July 6, 20

Silver Lake Picture Show; Sunset Triangle Plaza

Catch free film screenings at Silver Lake's pedestrian plaza, including The Notebook and A League of Their Own this month.

July 8

Tiki Night; Egyptian Theatre

Travel to the tropics during this annual celebration of all things tiki, from a fashion show to a film screening of Rapa Nui.

July 15

Dirty Dancing Campout; King Gillette Ranch

Have the time of your life at this Street Food Cinema overnight event in Malibu.

July 23

Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE!; The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Join original MST3K creator Joel Hodgson, revival host Jonah Ray and their robotic sidekicks for these back-to-back live shows.

July 27

Quote-Along Labyrinth; The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Sing and quote your way through the Jim Henson cult classic as Jareth, Sarah, Hoggle and friends come to life at this Alamo Drafthouse-presented screening.

Through July 30

American Horror Story: The Style of Scare; Paley Center for Media

Get creeped out with a visually stunning assortment of costumes, set pieces and props from every season of the chilling anthology series.

Ongoing

Rooftop Cinema Club; Ricardo Montalbán Theatre, LEVEL Furnished Living

Make the most of the outdoor movie season at this Hollywood and Downtown rooftop series.

MUSIC

July 5–26

Summer Concert Series at the Grove; The Grove

Head to the alfresco shopping mall for nostalgia-drenched concerts from the Gin Blossoms, Letters to Cleo, Asia and more.

July 6–27

Rebel Rebel; Hammer Museum

Catch a month of female-fronted acts during this free Thursday-night concert series at the Hammer.

July 9

Blondie + Garbage + Sky Ferreira; Hollywood Bowl

See three generations of new-wave frontwomen share a single stage at the Bowl.

July 15, 16

The Classic West; Dodger Stadium

Travel back to the '70s with sets from the Eagles, Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire.

July 15, 22, 29

Sound in Focus; Century Park

Catch headlining sets from Miguel, Paul Oakenfold and Rodrigo y Gabriela at this KCRW and Annenberg-presented series.

July 20

Sufjan Stevens + Nico Muhly + Bryce Dessner + James McAlister; Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Catch the four performers as they take their solar system-inspired Planetarium project on the road.

July 21–23

FYF; Exposition Park

Hear sets from Missy Elliott, Björk, Frank Ocean and Nine Inch Nails at L.A.'s hometown, must-see music fest.

July 27–Aug 31

Sunset Concerts at the Skirball; Skirball Cultural Center

Grab a seat in the Skirball's courtyard for the kickoff of this free concert series, starting with Sean Watkins.

July 29

Metallica; Rose Bowl Stadium

See the 50-something thrash metal stalwarts fill a stadium with propulsive fits of rage.

July 30

Johnny Ramone Tribute; Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Pay tribute to the late Ramones guitarist at this annual screening and celebration.

Through Aug 17

Twilight Concerts; Santa Monica Pier

Listen to tunes by the beach as this beloved series continues with sets this month from Marcia Griffiths, Eric Burdon & the Animals and Miami Horror.

THEATER

Through July 9

The Book of Mormon; Pantages Theatre

Slip into a spooky Mormon hell dream as the outrageously funny musical returns to Hollywood.

Through July 16

Constellations; Geffen Playhouse

A beekeeper and a quantum physicist fall in love in this play about moments that can change our lives.

Through Aug 18

Shakespeare by the Sea; Various locations

Enjoy one of the many free performances of Macbeth or The Taming of the Shrew put on by Shakespeare by the Sea throughout summer.

SHOPPING & STYLE

July 8, 9

Renegade Craft Fair; L.A. State Historic Park

Stock up on handmade wares at the mother of all indie craft fairs.

July 21

Odd Nights at the Autry; Autry National Center

Head to the latest installment of this monthly market, nighttime dance party, happy hour and shopping extravaganza.

Through July 24

Studio Ghibli Pop-Up Shop; JapanLA

Stock up on limited-edition plush and apparel inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s animated films during the first official U.S. pop-up shop from the iconic studio.

