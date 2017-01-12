Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: January 13-16

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Reward yourself after a long work week with a decadent dinner during the final night of Pasadena Cheeseburger Week. The SGV city claims to have invented the cheese-topped patties, and to celebrate, it's hosting a week of burger deals and special creations at more than 40 restaurants.

See Sailor Moon comes to the silver screen in this English language cut of her 1993 debut, Sailor Moon R: The Movie. Tickets to the Theatre at Ace Hotel screening include Sailor Moon-themed merch and cocktails, plus a live Q&A with the English language cast.

If you're more in the mood for comedy, make your way to Largo for Big Terrific. Max Silvestri, Jenny Slate and Gabe Liedman revive the giddy vibe they cultivated at their late-aughts Brooklyn stand-up show for an L.A. revival.

Get an early start to the Lunar New Year at the Asian American Expo, a pan-Asian celebration at Fairplex. You'll find multiple performance stages and food courts on the grounds, with highlights like the Silk Show, the Asian Beer Fest and Anime Impulse, a celebration of manga and video games.

Wander through the longest-running venue for contemporary, modern, historic and traditional art in the country at the L.A. Convention Center during the L.A. Art Show, a four-day art fair. Just down the street at L.A. Mart, discover new and vintage images from photographers around the world at the yearly Photo L.A.

Behold: the Jerry Maguire video store. Iam8bit is turning its gallery space into a pop-up video rental shop with just one thing on the shelves: hundreds and hundreds of VHS copies of Jerry Maguire. Swing by on Saturday for a slate of outsider comedy by Caroline Goldfarb, Brandon Wardell, Kate Berlant, DJ Douggpound and Alan Resnick. You had me at hello.

Support the ACLU and Planned Parenthood with a stacked lineup of local bands at the Bootleg Theater's Love Trumps Hate. Silversun Pickups, Yacht, James Supercave and Nick Waterhouse top the lineup, with silent auction contributions from Fitz & the Tantrums, Mayer Hawthorne and more.

Indulge your inner foodie and shopaholic at the first Smorgasburg L.A. of the year. The Brooklyn export is bringing a batch of new vendors like Hummus Yummy and Brothecary to its Sunday morning Arts District market.

Make your way to the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA for the closing day of "Doug Aitken: Electric Earth." Survey a selection of the L.A. artist's moving-image installations that explore the urban life and the natural world.

Speaking of closings, sink into a seat at the Ahmanson Theatre for the closing night of Amélie, A New Musical. Enter the imaginative world of the endearing titular character as she steps from the silver screen and into this reimagined musical.

Celebrate Martin Luther King Day on Monday during the annual Kingdom Day Parade. For more than three decades, this South L.A. tradition has assembled marching bands, street performers and local civic leaders as part of the longest-running Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

Spend a free day at LACMA for an afternoon of multicultural, family-friendly activities, including bilingual tours, a family sketching activity and live flamenco music.

Head west to the Museum of Tolerance for a screening of Get in the Way. Explore the legacy of civil rights leader and Georgia congressman John Lewis in this documentary about his ongoing, 50-year-plus fight for human rights and justice. Stick around after the screening for a special Q&A with veterans of the Civil Rights Movement.

Find more things to do this weekend by clicking each day or by heading over to our weekend calendar.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.