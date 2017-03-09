Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: March 10-12

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Splurge on an evening of Southern eats during tonight's itinerary at the All-Star Chef Classic. Part of a larger series at L.A. Live, tonight's dinner includes unlimited beer and wine and 18 dishes from the likes of Howlin' Ray's, Hatchet Hall and Maple Block Meat Co.

Wash your dinner down with a drink during Old Pasadena Happy Hour Week. The Pasadena-wide promotion includes extended happy hour times and additional promotions at more than 20 restaurants and bars across the city.

While you're there, get to know Pasadena's underrated collection of museums at ArtNight Pasadena. Take advantage of free shuttle buses or hoof it between site-specific installations and free evenings at local institutions such as the Pasadena Museum of California Art and Norton Simon Museum.

Ring in spring underneath a plume of technicolor powder at the L.A. Festival of Colors. The Whittier Narrows gathering marks the traditional Indian custom of Holi—during which revelers douse each other in colorful powder—with live music, dancing and yoga.

Help Best Friends Animal Society take care of 3,000 kittens over the course of the year with a bit of support during their Kitten Shower. The shelter's Mission Hills adoption center is hosting a tour of its kitten nursery as well as a fostering/volunteering workshop.

Watch Grand Park transform into a literary Shangri-La during the Grand Park Downtown Book Fest. The annual kid-friendly event includes poetry readings, a local pop-up bookshop, food, tunes and more.

See a vulgar, improvised puppet show on the historic Jim Henson Company Lot in Hollywood during Puppet Up! Uncensored. Part puppet show, part audience-influenced improv show, the performance from Henson Alternative has foul-mouthed puppeteers manipulating otherwise adorable Muppet-like creations.

Explore works from Pop Art pioneer Roy Lichtenstein, including a full-scale bedroom installation on the final day of Pop for the People at the Skirball Center.

Swing by the UCLA campus for a Nowruz Celebration (Iranian New Year, and the arrival of spring) for an afternoon of music, dancing and Persian-inspired cuisine.

If you're craving pork for dinner, treat yourself to a ticket to Cochon555. The annual competition at the Viceroy pits five chefs against each other as they each prepare upwards of six dishes from a whole hog.

Take a trip back to the '70s and the birth of laser light shows with a one-off presentation of Laserium. The first such laser show of its kind, Laserium is hosting three programs set to music at the Regent tonight: the Beatles, Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon and Nine Inch Nails.

Get political as the world premiere of Pussy Riot Theatre. The anti-Putin icons are presenting this stage show at the Fonda that traces band member Maria Alyokhina's personal story of the Russian protest punks.

