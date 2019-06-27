You’ve planned a day at one of L.A.’s best beaches and figured out where to see fireworks, but there are far more free things to do in July after the holiday. From an OC surf fest to a slew of summer concerts, these are the best ways to make the most of your month without breaking into your wallet.

July 2–Aug 20

Moonlight Movies on the Beach; Granada Beach

Pack up your folding chairs and head to Long Beach for this unique outdoor screening series.

July 4

Americafest; The Rose Bowl

See an explosive celebration of all things red, white and blue at this fireworks, which you can see for free if you watch from one of the neighborhoods overlooking the Arroyo Seco.

July 4

Fourth of July Block Party; Grand Park

Watch Downtown L.A. light up for free at this patriotic street party.

July 4

Fourth of July Community Festival & Fireworks Show; Exposition Park

Unfurl a picnic blanket on the South Lawn of Exposition Park, just next to the Coliseum, and enjoy an afternoon of music, games and kid-friendly activities, followed by a free fireworks show at 9pm.

July 5, 19

Silver Lake Picture Show; Sunset Triangle Plaza

Liven up your Thursday nights at this free Eastside screening series, with showings this month of Boyz in the Hood and Coco.

July 6

Audacity of Sound; Grand Avenue

Swing by the 300 block of South Grand Avenue for globe-spanning sets from Cimafunk, Gaby Moreno and La Marisoul, David Garza and many others.

July 6

Everything Is Terrible! The Store! Opening Party; East L.A.

The oddity-loving folks behind the Jerry Maguire Video Store are throwing the doors open to their new East L.A. storefront with a free party.

July 6, 27

Off the 405; Getty Center

See sets from Cate Le Bon and Lala Lala as this free concert series at the Getty continues.

July 7

Ringo Starr’s Peace & Love Birthday; Capitol Records Building

Join the iconic Beatles drummer outside of the Capitol Records building to celebrate his 79th birthday and a call for peace and love. There’ll be a peace sign salute at noon, along with a performance from Ben Kyle, Sara Watkins, the Jacks and more.

July 9–Sept 14

ALOUD: Branching Out; Various locations

This free conversation and performance series hops around town with chats about movies, theater, music and more.

July 12, 26

Summer Nights in the Garden; Natural History Museum

Spend an evening outside with live music, garden-inspired cocktails, hands-on science projects, botanical tours and food trucks.

July 13, 14

Lotus Festival; Echo Park Lake

Celebrate the bloom of Echo Park Lake’s beloved floating flowers with this food, music and cultural fest.

July 13

Lucas Museum at Leimert: Family Art Day; Leimert Park Village Plaza

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is still a couple of years away from opening, but you can get a taste of the museum’s family-friendly programming during a free, off-site event this summer.

July 18–Aug 22

Skirball Cultural Center Sunset Concerts ; Skirball Cultural Center

Grab a seat in the Skirball’s courtyard for the kickoff of this free concert series, starting with Gaby Moreno.

July 20, 21

The Little Literary Fair; Hauser & Wirth

Affectionately dubbed LITLIT, this free fair is a celebration of indie booksellers and publishers.

July 27–Aug 4

U.S. Open of Surfing; Huntington Beach

Hit the beach to cheer on the country’s biggest pro surfers at this annual competition.

July 31

Level 8 Drive-In; The Grove

See a free screening of The Great Gatsby at this pop-up drive-in theater atop the Grove’s parking garage.

Through Aug 30

Dance Downtown; Grand Park

Brush up on your line dance and tango steps during the free Downtown tradition.

Through Sept 1

Free Shakespeare in Griffith Park; Old Zoo

Bard fanatics, flock to Griffith Park and bring along a blanket for free outdoor performances from the Independent Shakespeare Co.

Through Aug 3

Hello Kitty 45th Anniversary Group Show; Corey Helford Gallery

About 100 artists from around the world have reinterpreted images of Hello Kitty and her friends into their own aesthetic through paintings, sculptures and animated works.

Through Sept 7

KCRW Summer Nights; Various locations

Bust a move as this beloved live music and DJ series continues with nights in Pasadena, Chinatown and at the Hammer Museum.

Through Nov 24

The Second Home Serpentine Pavilion by SelgasCano; La Brea Tar Pits

A criss-cross of airy rainbow tunnels will make their home at the La Brea Tar Pits this summer.

Ongoing

Free concerts; Various locations

Listen to some tunes without breaking the bank with free shows at the Echo, the Satellite, Grand Park and more.

Ongoing

Free museum days; Various locations

Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.