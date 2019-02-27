Here are the L.A. semifinalists for the 2019 James Beard Awards

We might be biased, but we believe L.A.’s dining scene has never been stronger—meaning we think that this year, L.A. chefs and restaurants have a better shot than ever to take home those coveted James Beard Awards.

The James Beard Foundation just released its annual list of semifinalists, the first round in nominations that recognize some of the country’s best restaurants, beverage programs, rising stars and other service pros in a ceremony dubbed “the Oscars of food.” And, as is usually the case, L.A. is one of the best-represented cities in the running.

We’ve been burned before—and we have nearly 10 nods fewer than we did at this stage last year—but we’re keeping our fingers crossed for all of our city’s nominees and wish them, and all other semifinalists, the best of luck. At very least, SoCal already pulled in a JBF win with Garden Grove’s Pho 79 nabbing an American Classics award.

Return nominations from last year’s semifinalist list include Kato’s Jonathan Yao in the Rising Star Chef of the Year category; Michael Cimarusti, Jeremy Fox, Jessica Koslow, Travis Lett, Niki Nakayama and Costa Mesa’s Carlos Salgado in the Best Chef: West category; République’s Margarita Manzke in the Outstanding Pastry Chef category; and n/Naka in the Outstanding Service category. Find the full list of semifinalists, below, then keep an eye out for the final list of nominees, set to release on March 27, followed by the James Beard Awards Gala ceremony—when the winners will be announced—held May 6 in Chicago.

Best Chef: West

Genet Agonafer of Meals by Genet

Michael Cimarusti of Providence

Jeremy Fox of Rustic Canyon

Jessica Koslow of Sqirl

Travis Lett of Gjelina

Niki Nakayama of n/naka

Kris Yenbamroong of Night + Market

Carlos Salgado of Taco María in Costa Mesa

Rising Star Chef of the Year:

Jonathan Yao of Kato

Best New Restaurant:

Bavel

Majordomo

Outstanding Restaurant:

Park’s BBQ

Outstanding Pastry Chef:

Margarita Manzke of République

Outstanding Bar Program:

Old Lightning

Outstanding Wine Program:

Night + Market

Outstanding Service:

n/naka

Check out the full list of semifinalists here, then stay tuned for a finalists announcement on Wednesday, March 27. The winners will be named during the annual James Beard Awards on Monday, May 6, in Chicago. The 2019 Media Awards will take place on Friday, April 26, in New York City.