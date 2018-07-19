We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city’s best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Grab a free slice of pizza as you explore a Chinatown warehouse filled with works from Shepard Fairey, Takashi Murakami and more during a Delicious Pizza pop-up at “Beyond the Streets.”

Head to Griffith Park for Odd Nights, a night market at the Autry packed with everything imaginable—beer gardens, live music, bounce castles, more than 80 artisan vendors—and then some.

Across the street, see the L.A. Zoo in a whole new light during a ‘90s-themed edition of Roaring Nights at the Zoo, an adults-only party with live music and a silent disco.

Come hungry and grab a late-night snack at the summer kickoff of 626 Night Market, a massive Asian street food market in Santa Anita Park.

Take your pick between a trio of performances on Saturday. Head to the Hollywood Bowl for Jaws in Concert. The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra tackles the iconic shark theme against the backdrop of the Steven Spielberg classic.

Listen to Daft Punk, P-Funk and G-funk mixes streaming through wireless headphones as HUSHfest brings a silent disco to the Santa Monica Pier.

Or see what’s cutting edge in the city’s vibrant performing arts scene during the opening weekend of REDCAT’s annual New Original Works Fest.

After the sun sets, make your way to the Griffith Observatory for this month’s Public Star Party. Admire the moon and constellations through the Observatory’s 12-inch telescope or one of the hundreds of other savvy star enthusiasts’ personal scopes.

Indulge your inner foodie and shopaholic at Smorgasburg LA, which welcomes pop-ups from eight ice cream vendors on Sunday at ROW DTLA.

See works from over 50 local artists across a variety of mediums during the opening reception for the Juried Exhibition 2018, a biennial at the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery.

Bring some earplugs to the Shrine Expo Hall for a set from My Bloody Valentine. The seminal shoegaze band plays its first L.A. show in five years.

Alternatively, wrap up your weekend at NeueHouse as Rooftop Cinema Club presents a screening of Frida.

