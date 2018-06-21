We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city’s best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Brush up on your samba steps during the opening night of Dance Downtown, a free Downtown tradition at Grand Park.

Catch a set from Ted Leo and the Pharmacists as the witty pop-punk performers plays through two decades of songs at the Echo.

Head to the Hobgoblin Playhouse to see “Cthulhu: the Musical!” Advance tickets to this Lovecraftian puppet show in Hollywood are sold out, but a select number of seats will be available at the door.

See sets from Neil Young, Jack White, the Pretenders, Belle and Sebastian, Kamasi Washington and others as Arroyo Seco Weekend returns to the areas surrounding the Rose Bowl (swing by on Sunday for headlining sets from Kings of Leon and Robert Plant).

If you’re not up for a festival but do feel like letting it all hang out, the “bare as you dare” World Naked Bike Ride Los Angeles pedals through a to-be-announced route on Saturday.

Dress up your work space or home with limited-edition prints from Self Help Graphics & Art’s annual print fair in Boyle Heights.

Scope out feline-inspired masterpieces from dozens of artists as the Cat Art Show closes out its run at Downtown’s Think Tank Gallery with a closing night party, complete with an adoptable cuddle party.

Watch a screening of The Joy Luck Club as Last Remaining Seats wraps up its month of movies with a field trip to the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse.

Pedal your way through Panorama City, Arleta and Pacoima as CicLAvia returns with a bike-friendly fest through the Valley.

Watch the worlds of surfing, music, food and skating come together during the second day of the inaugural Pier 360 Ocean Sports & Beach Festival at the Santa Monica Pier.

Close out your weekend at the Hollywood Bowl with a set from Father John Misty and Gillian Welch.

