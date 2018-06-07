We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city’s best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Kick off a weekend of tours, exhibitions and panels during L.A. Design Festival with daytime discussions and an evening design block party at ROW DTLA.

See Dodger blue join the colors of the rainbow during LGBT Night at Dodger Stadium, the stadium’s annual celebration with gay-friendly gear, a kickoff party in the outfield and a first pitch from the MLB’s first gay umpire.

Alternatively, settle in for a screening of Cruel Intentions at LEVEL or The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert at NeueHouse as Rooftop Cinema Club continues its summer movie series.

If you’re up for a concert, head to the Teragram Ballroom for a set from indie-rock institution Yo La Tengo.

See comedy from Kate Berlant and Aparna Nancherla and talks from the Stories of Women founder Whitney Bell and Unique Markets founder Sonja Rasula during Girls Art Now!, an all-day event at Hollywood’s Space15Twenty that’s devoted to the discussion of what it means to be a female artist in 2018.

Get out a bow tie and suspenders, and pull together a parasol and pearls for Dapper Day at LACMA. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in (mostly vintage-inspired) sophisticated digs for a marketplace, a screening of MONDO Hollywood, dancing in front of “Urban Light” and tours of “David Hockney: 82 Portraits and 1 Still-life.”

Take your pick between a pair of neighborhood block parties on Saturday. Listen to a DJ set from Phantogram, grab a bite from the likes of Great White or Rose Café and peruse local art pop-ups at FlowerFest, a free street fair on Venice’s Rose Avenue between Main Street and 4th Avenue.

Or celebrate the Pasadena Playhouse’s centennial anniversary during the free Playhouse Block Party. The party, held at the corner of El Molino and Colorado, features performances from local bands and ensembles, hands-on art pop-ups and a slew of food trucks.

Watch the mid-’80s drama Kiss of the Spider Woman inside Downtown’s dormant Million Dollar Theater as Last Remaining Seats continues its month of screenings in historic movie palaces.

Make your way into West Hollywood for LA Pride and the annual pride parade. The parade kicks off at 10am and makes its way west mostly along Santa Monica Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and La Cienega Boulevard.

Step into a replica of the Oval Office and squeeze out a hurried tweet from a golden toilet as The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library rolls into town at 631 North Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood.

Get your hands on some of the biggest upcoming releases in the gaming world as publisher EA hosts EA Play at the Hollywood Palladium.

Head to the Ahmanson Theatre for the final day of performance of Soft Power. The contemporary comedy reconsiders recent U.S. political history through the lens of a Chinese executive.

Find more things to do this weekend by clicking each day or by heading over to our weekend calendar.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.