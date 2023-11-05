Time Out says

The free exhibition will spotlight an intimate collection of photographs of Amy Winehouse on the cusp of stardom

When Charles Moriarty was asked to photograph a local singer named Amy Winehouse back in 2003, he had no idea of the stratospheric heights the 19-year-old would eventually reach. The Irish photographer shot the cover of Amy’s debut album, ‘Frank’, and the two remained close friends throughout the turbulent years that would ensue.

Arriving to Melbourne's @14 Gallery this November, Moriarty’s exhibition Amy, Before Frank features a series of photographs that capture a remarkable period for the singer who sat on the cusp of international stardom.

Known for her deep, expressive vocals and an eclectic mix of soul, rhythm and blues, Amy Winehouse is irrefutably one of the greatest artists of all time. Before her tragic death in 2011, the British artist became a global star for her raspy contralto vocals and for her arsenal of soulful songs like ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’, ‘You Know I’m No Good’, ‘Rehab’ to ‘Back to Black.’

On bringing Amy, Before Frank to Australian audiences, Moriarty said: “It’s time for people to know the girl I knew; Amy before the fame, Amy before Frank.”

After first travelling to Sydney’s m2 Gallery in Surry Hills, the exhibition will also be displayed at Melbourne’s @14 Gallery in Collingwood.

The free-of-charge exhibit will be open to the public from November 1 to 5, from 10 am to 5 pm daily. Moriarty will also host an in-person talk on Saturday, November 4, at 12:30 pm.