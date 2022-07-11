Best arty classes to try in Melbourne this month

FinerRings jewellery store in Fitzroy is now offering a range of jewellery making classes – gloriously paired with a glass of vino.
Want to fill your diary with something other than gym sessions, or simply keen for a fun night out with a twist? Well, look no longer: we've pulled together all our favourite arty classes on offer in Melbourne this month that can entertain as well as inspire. From free beginners salsa classes to mastering glow-in-the-dark painting and some slick new Bollywood moves, you'll be tickling your creative bone in no time.
Check out the best of the bunch below. Bring a friend or ride solo, but remember – if you don't share your masterpiece on socials, it didn't really happen...