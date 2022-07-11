Best arty classes to try in Melbourne this month

Learning a new instrument as an adult is a hard task. For one, instruments are hella expensive, meaning you often have to shell out a small fortune for something you’re not even sure you’ll be that good at. Enter: the Music Gym.

The Music Gym is an initiative created by music teacher Catherine Prifti. Having been immersed in music for over two decades, Prifti has honed her skills as a pianist, conductor and teacher. She came up with the idea of letting adults learn new skills in a convenient location where you can squeeze in a class during your lunch break, before or after work.

Keen participants can sign up for voice, piano and guitar lessons at the Music Gym. Here you'll be able to learn basic skills (or brush up on old skills) with state-of-the-art instruments and expert teachers at your side. Classes can be purchased at a casual one-off rate, or be put into 10-pack, three-month, six-month and 12-month subscription rates.

You’ll find the Music Gym at Melbourne’s Galleria, at the intersection of Bourke, Elizabeth and Little Collins streets.