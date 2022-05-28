The art of pottery has been around for millennia, and some of the oldest known ceramic artifacts date all the way back to around 29,000 BC. If you're keen to try your hand at the age-old craft, luckily for you there are heaps of ceramics studios around Melbourne with skilled teachers keen to share secrets of the trade.

If you're a curious beginner or have a cheeky desire to recreate that scene from Ghost, many of them offer one-off classes where you can learn the basics. And for seasoned ceramicists or those looking to learn more advanced techniques, you can opt for a six or eight-week course.

