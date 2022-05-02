Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Hubert Gallery of Art

  • Art
  • Coldstream
  1. A gallery with white walls houses Indigenous art. Three dog sculptures sit in the foreground.
    Photograph: Dianna Snape
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. White walls house three Indigenous art paintings. The one in the distance features a swirling patters of red, yellow and purple hues.
    Phtograph: Dianna Snape
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. A wood-lined corridor ends with a window looking out onto Hubert Estate
    Photograph: Dianna Snape
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

The gallery, set on Wurundjeri Country, houses a range of colourful and exciting works sourced from over 20 Australian Indigenous Communities

The Hubert Gallery of Art is part of a new era for St Hubert's wine: an architecturally designed (and very Instagrammable) series of buildings that forms the recently opened Hubert Estate.

The gallery, set on Wurundjeri Country, can be found by descending down a dark, aesthetically pleasing staircase inside the swanky cellar door – but that's where the darkness ends. The light and bright space, flanked by an expansive, curved glass wall looking out onto the estate, is the perfect backdrop for a range of colourful and exciting works sourced from over 20 Australian Indigenous Communities.

Adam Knight and Gerry Ryan have overseen the curation of a range of excellent Indigenous art housed in the gallery – a passion of the pair, who also established the Gallery of Aboriginal Art at Mitchelton.

The new Hubert Estate complex also houses a Modern Australian, European-inspired restaurant, function venue, revamped St Hubert’s cellar door, and a boutique wine store. There are also plans for a hotel and wellness centre, set for opening in 2024. 

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Address:
1-3 St Huberts Rd
Coldstream
3770
Contact:
hubertestate.com.au/the-gallery-of-art
03 8756 1600
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
10am-5pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.