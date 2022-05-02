Time Out says

The Hubert Gallery of Art is part of a new era for St Hubert's wine: an architecturally designed (and very Instagrammable) series of buildings that forms the recently opened Hubert Estate.

The gallery, set on Wurundjeri Country, can be found by descending down a dark, aesthetically pleasing staircase inside the swanky cellar door – but that's where the darkness ends. The light and bright space, flanked by an expansive, curved glass wall looking out onto the estate, is the perfect backdrop for a range of colourful and exciting works sourced from over 20 Australian Indigenous Communities.

Adam Knight and Gerry Ryan have overseen the curation of a range of excellent Indigenous art housed in the gallery – a passion of the pair, who also established the Gallery of Aboriginal Art at Mitchelton.

The new Hubert Estate complex also houses a Modern Australian, European-inspired restaurant, function venue, revamped St Hubert’s cellar door, and a boutique wine store. There are also plans for a hotel and wellness centre, set for opening in 2024.