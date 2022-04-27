Melbourne
Timeout

Hubert Estate

  • Bars
  • Coldstream
Time Out says

A modern reimagining by the Ryan Hospitality Group takes this Yarra Valley stalwart to a whole new level

Hubert Estate is the love child of the Ryan Hospitality Group (The Prince, Mitchelton Winery, Nagambie Brewery & Distillery) and one of the Yarra Valley's longest-standing producers, St Hubert's. The winery and cellar door is set to become the region's newest must-visit destination, with a complete redesign of St Hubert's existing footprint – transforming the stunning site into a dual-level estate.

The reimagining of the venue is thanks to notable architectural and interior design studio, Cera Stribley. Hubert Estate now encompasses a modern Australian and Euro-inspired restaurant (Quarters), Indigenous art gallery (Hubert Gallery of Art), event space (Harriett), cellar door, and boutique wine store (Notes). Plans are already underway to increase the offering to include a hotel and wellness centre by 2024.

"We are proud to introduce Hubert Estate, which brings to life a stunning, multi-purpose destination that has an incredible history set for new beginnings for locals and visitors alike,” says Andrew Ryan of Ryan Hospitality Group. “Winemaking will always be close to our hearts, but with the Estate we’ve broadened our table. Pull up a chair for lunch at Quarters, celebrate special moments with Harriett, or immerse yourself in Indigenous culture at the Hubert Gallery of Art. We designed the Estate to complement the landscape, and we’re inviting guests to find their place in the picture with us.”

The original St Hubert's site was one of the first wineries to be established in the Yarra Valley. Originally helmed by industry pioneer Hubert de Castilla in 1862, the brand has enjoyed a long tradition of producing cellar-worthy cabernet sauvignon – and in more recent years, cool-climate varieties such as chardonnay and pinot noir.

Hubert Estate is now open to visitors – for more information or to book online, click here.

Written by
Eliza Campbell

Details

Address:
1-3 St Huberts Rd
Melbourne
3770
Contact:
hubertestate.com.au
(03) 8756 1600
