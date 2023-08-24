MAMA - Murray Art Museum Albury

Newell Harry: Esperanto
Who is conceptual art for, and who gets to make it? With a commitment to exploring the complexity of identity, championing the “other” and “blackening of the conceptual art canon”, artist Newell Harry might just alter your perception. Esperanto, the artist's largest solo project to date, is now open at the Murray Art Museum Albury (MAMA), and it's the perfect calling card to prompt you to make the journey to visit the regional centre of Albury Wodonga and its striking art museum. You may know MAMA as home to the National Photography Prize. This new exhibition marks the first time the gallery has presented a major solo exhibition of works by a contemporary Australian artist. The desire for universality, something that can traverse culture and dialect, is there in all of Newell's work. Harry’s multidisciplinary practice bundles together found objects and museum-style curation with original pieces, exploring family stories of migration and care, and ideas of trade and gift giving with a subtle anti-capitalist thread running throughout. An Australian-born artist of South African and Mauritian descent, Harry draws from an intimate web of connections across Oceania and the wider Indo-Pacific. Esperanto recognises pivotal moments in Australian, South African and Indo-Pacific histories of the ’60s and ’70s, such as the end of the White Australia Policy, the 1967 referendum, anti-apartheid rugby protests, environmental and anti-nuclear testing movements. Whilst perusing Esperanto, yo