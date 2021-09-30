Just around the corner from Bourke Street Mall, you'll find a fairly narrow and unassuming brick lane called Rankins Lane. The story goes that the lane was named after Henry Johnstone Rankine, a convict who was shipped off to Sydney in 1928. A few years later, Rankine and his wife, Eliza, made their way to Melbourne, where he built a shop and residence just east of what would later become known as Rankins Lane. Today, it's home to some of Melbourne's best street art, like the piece pictured.

