The Lume opens this spring with an immersive Van Gogh exhibition and is running a competition to get visitors hyped

There are few artists better known – or loved – than Vincent Van Gogh. This spring, Melbourne's innovative new digital gallery, the Lume, will open with an immersive exhibition showcasing the renowned artist. And to get visitors excited, the gallery is launching a creative competition.

In anticipation of the opening of The Van Gogh Experience on September 1, the Lume is inviting art fans from across Australia to recreate one of the artist's famous self-portraits. While the term "selfie" had yet to gain prominence in 19th century Europe, Van Gogh painted a number of self-portraits including 'Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat' (1887), 'Self portrait with Bandaged Ear (1889) and 'Self-Portrait' (1889).

Photograph: Supplied

The Lume is calling on the public to recreate one of Van Gogh's many self-portraits in anticipation of the exhibition launch, with some pretty schmick prizes up for grabs. There are ten prize packs, with each including a double pass to The Van Gogh Experience with front-of-the-line access, two Van Gogh-inspired face masks plus an exhibition program.

Participants are encouraged to be as creative as they please, so long as their work recreates one of Van Gogh's many self-portraits.

Head to the Lume's website for more information and to enter.