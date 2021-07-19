Where to find it: On the lawns between Hamer Hall and Arts Centre Melbourne, Southbank.

German-born Australian sculptor Inge King is a Melbourne institution. From her thirties until her death in 2016 at the age of 100, King lived in Melbourne, and her thumbprint is all over the city, with several of her most recognisable artworks dotted around our streets. Perhaps her most famous is ‘Forward Surge’, the imposing five-metre-tall black steel waves that stand on the lawn between Arts Centre Melbourne and Hamer Hall. They weren’t designed as part of a playground, but you’ll often see young kids trying to climb to the top before the slope becomes too steep and they fall back down to earth. You’ll also sometimes see skateboarders there, although Melbourne city council would prefer you didn’t. The sculpture was listed on the National Trust register since 1992 and in 2018 was listed by the Heritage Council of Victoria as a place of cultural significance.