What is it: The NGV is an imposing Brutalist building where Melbourne's biggest blockbuster art exhibitions are held. The gallery is also home to a phenomenal permanent collection that includes a Rembrandt, a Dali, a Bonnard and a Tiepolo. Not to mention the spectacular stained glass ceiling by Leonard French or the Water Wall at the gallery entrance.
Good for: Getting better acquainted with art, no matter your age or experience. Exhibitions present art in engaging, accessible ways and there are many family-friendly events and activities as well. There are also regular events for adults.