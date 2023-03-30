Melbourne
The 18th and 19th century salon gallery, featuring 'Anguish', a large painting of a very sad sheep surrounded by crows
Photograph: Eugene HylandThe 18th and 19th century salon gallery, featuring 'Anguish'

The best art galleries in Melbourne

Choose between blockbuster exhibitions, local shows and state-of-the-art installations at Melbourne's best galleries

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire
Melburnians adore all things art, and with so many great galleries dotted throughout the city, it's also one of the top reasons tourists flock to Melbourne in their droves. You can find incredible art galleries featuring a sprawling selection of local and international talent in every corner – and even on the streets and museums.

While the CBD and inner suburbs might have some of the big hitters, broaden your horizons and you'll find there's great art to be found in the suburbs too. 

Here is our list of the best galleries in Melbourne.

Want to learn more about Melbourne's art history? Read our short history of Melbourne street art.

Melbourne's must-visit art galleries

NGV International
Photograph: TK Kurikawa / Shutterstock.com

NGV International

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Southbank

What is it: The NGV is an imposing Brutalist building where Melbourne's biggest blockbuster art exhibitions are held. The gallery is also home to a phenomenal permanent collection that includes a Rembrandt, a Dali, a Bonnard and a Tiepolo. Not to mention the spectacular stained glass ceiling by Leonard French or the Water Wall at the gallery entrance.

Good forGetting better acquainted with art, no matter your age or experience. Exhibitions present art in engaging, accessible ways and there are many family-friendly events and activities as well. There are also regular events for adults.

Read more
Australian Centre for Contemporary Art - ACCA

Australian Centre for Contemporary Art - ACCA

  • Art
  • Southbank

What is it: ACCA is a high profile not-for-profit gallery – one of the most recognisable buildings in Melbourne thanks to its red-rust facade – showcases local and international artists across all mediums. 

Good for: Pushing the boundaries of what you think art is. 

Read more
Heide Museum of Modern Art
Photograph: Jeremy Weihrauch

Heide Museum of Modern Art

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Bulleen

What is it: This torch bearer for Australian modernism is comprised of three core buildings – Heide I, II and III – as well as extensive gardens and a sculpture park. It's also filled with history, as it was the former home of cultural patrons John and Sunday Reed (and often housed their artist friends like Sidney Nolan, Joy Hester and Albert Tucker.) Outside, the sculpture garden is also a highlight.

Good for: Discovering more about the modernist period in Australia as well as some of the most exciting contemporary artists. And for having a picnic in the gardens after viewing the galleries.

Read more
Footscray Community Arts Centre
Photograph: Roberto Seba

Footscray Community Arts Centre

  • Art
  • Footscray

What is it: FCAC has well and truly earned its stripes as an institution – not just in Footscray, but Melbourne-wide. The Centre is a hub for cultural expression, contemporary arts and community involvement and been kicking around since 1974. It caters to everyone, from the curious to the established artist, and has a day program for people with disabilities to get involved in artistic experiences.

Good for: Celebrating the thriving and diverse arts scene in Melbourne's western suburbs. As well as exhibitions, the site also hosts performances and workshops.

Read more
Linden New Art
Photograph: Supplied

Linden New Art

  • Art
  • St Kilda

What is it: Linden New Art is a unique not-for-profit contemporary art gallery located in the heart of St Kilda. It's a fun and exciting gallery that showcases work from some of the upcoming names in Australian art. 

Good forNabbing yourself a pint-sized work from an Australian artist – the annual Linden Postcard Show is a hoot, presenting postcard-sized works from hundreds artists.

Read more
MARS Gallery
Photograph: Simon Gregg

MARS Gallery

  • Art
  • Windsor

What is it: Since moving from Port Melbourne to a purpose-built, state-of-the-art (ha) gallery in Windsor, MARS (Melbourne Art Rooms) has continued to be one of the city's most versatile spaces for local and international artists.

Good for: This commercial gallery represents some of the brightest names in contemporary art. Visit MARS if you want to purchase work from the cream of the crop. The general public is welcome to explore the works as well.

Read more
Buxton Contemporary
Photograph: James Geer

Buxton Contemporary

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Southbank

What is it: Located on the corner opposite the NGV and Melbourne Theatre Company's Southbank Theatre, Buxton Contemporary is the home of Melbourne property developer and collector Michael Buxton's art collection. The gallery is part of University of Melbourne’s Victorian College of the Arts.

Good for: Learning about contemporary Australasian art, and especially moving image and video art – Buxton has the largest outdoor screen in Australia.

Read more
Centre for Contemporary Photography

Centre for Contemporary Photography

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Fitzroy

What is it: Set up in the mid-80s as a not-for-profit exhibition and resource centre, the CCP still holds photography courses for beginners and those wanting to further their skills. See a range of works from emerging and established photographers.

Good for: The name says it all, this gallery is great for those with a keen interest in photography.

Read more
The Blender Studios
Photograph: Supplied

The Blender Studios

  • Art
  • West Melbourne

What is it: Not technically a gallery per se, but rather Blender is an artists' collective and the undeniable bricks and mortar home of street art in Melbourne. The space provides residencies to more than 20 artists and regularly hosts exhibitions.

Good for: Support Melbourne's street art scene – you can buy works from Blenders artists, plus book in for a street art tour or join a stencil workshop.

Read more
Koorie Heritage Trust
Photograph: Visit Victoria

Koorie Heritage Trust

  • Museums
  • Melbourne

What is it: The Koorie Heritage Trust celebrates Indigenous art and culture of the south-eastern region of Australia with three gallery spaces. Works in the collection are a combination of acquired and commissioned works, gathered since the early 1980s.

Good for: Learning more about Koorie culture through art and exhibitions.

Read more
Honey Bones Gallery
Photograph: Drez

Honey Bones Gallery

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Brunswick

What is it: This art gallery in Brunswick is run by artists, for artists. Its group shows often feature upwards of 40 to 50 artists and are known to draw crowds of nearly 1,500 visitors.

Good for: Providing early career artists a platform and means to exhibit. For the public, a trip to Honey Bones means you might just discover the next big thing before everyone else.

Read more
Monash Gallery of Art

Monash Gallery of Art

  • Art
  • Wheelers Hill

What is it: Set in a building designed by Harry Seidler, the MGA is an artwork in itself. Surrounded by a sculpture park, it is home to a nationally significant collection of Australian photography.

Good for: Monash is again a great gallery for those interested in photography, with the added benefit of having a beautiful sculpture garden, cute shop and a café.

Read more
RMIT Gallery

RMIT Gallery

  • Art
  • Melbourne

What is it: This public art and design gallery features regularly changing exhibitions that explore interesting aspects of Australian and international visual culture.

Good for: Exploring art as inspired by research from RMIT. If you're a student studying art, the gallery often presents shows drawing from that experience.

Read more
