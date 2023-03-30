Melburnians adore all things art, and with so many great galleries dotted throughout the city, it's also one of the top reasons tourists flock to Melbourne in their droves. You can find incredible art galleries featuring a sprawling selection of local and international talent in every corner – and even on the streets and museums.

While the CBD and inner suburbs might have some of the big hitters, broaden your horizons and you'll find there's great art to be found in the suburbs too.

Here is our list of the best galleries in Melbourne.

Want to learn more about Melbourne's art history? Read our short history of Melbourne street art.