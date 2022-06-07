Suitably located next to the Victorian College of Arts, the ACCA is a non-for-profit gallery – and one of the most recognisable buildings in Melbourne, with its imposing red-rust structure designed by Wood Marsh. Showcasing group exhibitions of sculpture, video, installation, photography, print and paint.
Getting up close to world-class art shouldn't cost a fortune. We know that, and thankfully, so do many of Melbourne's best art galleries. From small commercial galleries to some of the biggest in the state, we've rounded up our favourite spots to peruse art for nada when your wallet is looking a little thin.