Heide Museum of Modern Art
The best free art galleries in Melbourne

Spend some time at Melbourne’s top ten free art spots

Getting up close to world-class art shouldn't cost a fortune. We know that, and thankfully, so do many of Melbourne's best art galleries. From small commercial galleries to some of the biggest in the state, we've rounded up our favourite spots to peruse art for nada when your wallet is looking a little thin. 

Free art spots in Melbourne

State Library of Victoria
2. State Library of Victoria

  • Attractions
  • Libraries
  • Melbourne

The name of the building is misleading. The grand dame of Swanston Street is a library but it offers more than just books. Significant parts of the library are currently closed for renovations, but the Cowen Gallery has plenty of important Australian art on display. Oh and you can polish your chess skills for free too.

Heide Museum of Modern Art
3. Heide Museum of Modern Art

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Bulleen

The synthesis of indoor and outdoor art spanning over 16 acres, Heide houses Melbourne’s modernist art scene as well as view contemporary works. Heide was the home to artists such as Albert Tucker, Joy Hester and Sidney Nolan – and you can even check out the original house. Entry to the gardens and Sculpture Park is free but there is often an entry fee for exhibitions inside the museum.

Photograph: Robert Blackburn

4. NGV International

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Southbank

Hands-down the most well-known gallery in Victoria, with over 70,000 works from all disciplines. Large, international exhibitions often take centre stage, but the NGV-owned collections are a history’s worth of viewing. If you venture to Fed Square, you’ll find the Ian Potter Centre, another branch of the NGV that houses Indigenous art from the colonial to contemporary, and exhibits the works of contemporary artists.

Read more
5. Seventh Gallery

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Richmond

This multi-room, not-for-profit gallery is artist-run and features young, contemporary local artists from a range of disciplines and levels. You’ll find immature and well-developed artists sharing the same space. Seventh is an ambitious gallery which has grown into its own over the last few years. Check it out.

 

6. Anna Schwartz Gallery

  • Art
  • Melbourne

Anna Schwartz is one formidable being in the arts and her name can stir fear or admiration. She has had a hand in creating names, careers and previously had another space of the same name in Sydney. Her gallery has played host to a bevy of exhibitions: drawings by Peter Booth, sculpture by Ian Burns, photography by John Young and prints by Mike Parr.

7. Centre for Contemporary Photography

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Fitzroy

The name says it all. Set up in the mid 80s as a not-for-profit exhibition and resource centre, the CCP still holds photography courses for beginners and those wanting to further their skills. There are five spaces within the building and at night, especially if you’re drinking at the Marquis of Lorne, you’ll view a range of works from emerging and established photographers from the Night Projection Window.

Read more
8. Sutton Gallery

  • Art
  • Fitzroy

Not the largest in town, but we think it’s one of the best contemporary art galleries. Due to its size, it only exhibits one artist at a time and is well worth a visit on a lazy Saturday afternoon followed by a few beers on Brunswick Street. Look out for paint and photography exhibitions.

Read more
9. Gertrude Contemporary

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Preston

The dead giveaway that the Gertrude is having an exhibition opening is the sea of hipsters gathered outside the big window. It’s not surprising then that this place is so popular: not only does it showcase up and coming Melbourne and international artists, but allows for development before the big reveal. It is definitely worth a look for, more often than not, large-scale sculptures of mixed media which will definitely open your mind to more ambitious creative concepts.

Read more
10. Buxton Contemporary

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Southbank

Located on the corner opposite the National Gallery of Victoria and Melbourne Theatre Company's Southbank Theatre, Buxton Contemporary is the new home of Melbourne property developer and collector Michael Buxton's art collection. He’s got a great eye for contemporary Australasian art, and his first exhibition included work by Patricia Piccinini, Mikala Dwyer, Emily Floyd, Marco Fusinato and Shaun Gladwell.

Read more

The best free things to do in Melbourne
The best free things to do in Melbourne

  • Things to do

They say the best things in life are free. We're not 100 per cent on board with that sentiment (have you had a perfectly prepared cocktail? That ain't cheap), but not everything in Melbourne has to cost a bunch of money. From art shows to wine tastings, there are a bunch of things to do in this fine city that you can do for free. Yep, free. Zilch. Nada. Zero dollars. 

Read more
