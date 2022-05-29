Inspired by the wildly successful London Houseplant Festival in 2021, Melburnians are finally getting their own festival dedicated to the humble houseplant. If you're mad for monsteras, live in a zanzibar zoo or are simply a green-leaf admirer, head to the Wool Mill on August 21 for a festival complete with talks, workshops and stalls. New and seasoned plant parents can get tips from leading experts and entrepreneurs, including the authors of Leaf Supply and Plantopedia, the co-founder of online shop Plant Runner and more. Get advice on the issues you're having with your brood, and learn about everything from positioning plants like a pro to finding the best soil to use. If you're a hands-on learner, you can take part in workshops around making kokedama, terrariums and staghorn fern mounting. There will also be heaps of stalls hawking everything from botanical art and books to planters and handmade potting mix. And, of course, there will be stalls selling plants to help you expand your leafy family. Tickets start at $9 and are on sale from June 22 through the Planthood website. Need your plants delivered? Here are the best plant nurseries in Melbourne that offer delivery or click and collect.