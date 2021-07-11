Armadale's latest upscale watering hole has just opened

A luxe wine and snack bar has found its digs in a thirsty pocket of Armadale. Auterra Wine Bar is the brainchild of Clinton McIver (Vue de Monde) who heads fine-diner Amaru, a stone’s throw away from the opulent watering hole in Armadale’s bustling High Street.

Auterra, which has been a long-time coming, was inspired by guests who would visit fine diner Amaru, start with its relaxed amuse bouche and glasses of Champagne and say they could “just have this and be happy”.

“Auterra is a place where people can gather to enjoy the simple things in life – good wine, food and good company. Sit down and order small plates of tasty morsels to tuck into while exploring our list of wines and grower champagnes, all selected for their story and sense of place. With being unable to visit Champagne right now, what better way to imagine that you are there than indulging in a tipple here?” says McIver.

Wine is the name of the game at Auterra and the venue’s extensive wine list is overseen by venue manager and head sommelier Jenna Phillpott (the Recreation Bistro).

Expect a specially curated Champagne selection focused predominantly on growers, with boutique Victorian producers and lesser-known international varietals and vignerons, and over 40 sparkling wines from around the world available by the bottle, along with a considered list of reds, whites and rosés, and a small selection of beers, cocktails and spirits.

McIver also teamed up with the venue’s head chef Steven Harry (Cumulus Inc.) to create an upscale yet approachable menu of bar snacks that are best eaten with your hands. Expect the likes of puffed-up eclairs loaded with Marcel Petite Comte, pear and caraway or fancy hot dogs complete with thick boudin blanc and Japanese pickles.