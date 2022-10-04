Time Out says

With the smell of spring in the air, it's time to think about getting down to the Builders Arms Hotel for Bloom, an afternoon celebration of all things spring drinking.

On Sunday, October 16, the Fitzroy pub will play host to a handpicked round-up of over 15 of Victoria's premier winemakers, growers, producers, brewers, distillers and creatives who will be showcasing their craft.

The main event will take place downstairs at the Builders Arms, with guests each receiving an empty tasting glass and five tokens for 30ml tastings. DJ Sarah and Georgia Bird will be responsible for delivering tunes as sweet as the wine is tasty.

The Bloom spring drinking party is being headlined kitchen-wise by guest chef Trisha Greentree from popular Sydney restaurants Fratelli Paradiso and 10 William Street. Trisha will be serving casual bar snacks and a few larger plates downstairs and will be putting on a show with a four-course menu available upstairs in the Bowery Room. The lunch will be complemented by paired featured wines and drinks by other Bloom producers. Trisha's highlight dishes that will be featured at Bloom include handmade pastas, lamb and rosemary arrosticini, bitter green calzones, and what we are most looking forward to: anchovy and potato donuts.

Beverage Director Leanne Altman says they are "thrilled to welcome so many of our favourite Victorian producers to the Builders Arms Hotel," some of whom include Lucy Kendall from Gippsland's Allevare, Erin Pooley from Little Frances and Michelle Vanspall from Edge Brewing in Clifton Hill.

The Bloom festivities will run between noon and 3pm, at which time the doors will open to the public who will then be able to join in on the fun: whether it's purchasing a bottle of wine from one of the featured makers, ordering some serious snacks, or getting up and about to the sweet tunes.

The Bloom spring drinking party is the ideal way to spend a sunny, spring, Sunday afternoon, so gather your friends, your colleagues, your family or anyone who just loves a bevvy, and get your tickets now while they are still available. Tickets for the Bloom wine party are only $25 per person, and $150 for the four-course lunch with matched wines (tickets for lunch are sold in groups of four, six or ten).

