Try cool-climate wines at this picturesque winery in the heart of Victoria's High Country

After a nearly two-century history of their family farming cattle around the base of Mt Buller, Vivienne and Robert Ritchie established Delatite Winery in 1982. With the help of Peter and John Brown of Brown Brothers, they began growing cool-climate varieties and it turned into a family business, with son David Ritchie taking the reigns.

Their wines have garnered numerous accolades, including a five-red star ranking from the Halliday Wine Companion and numerous wins in Australian wine shows. Plan a road trip to the picturesque alpine region to try them for yourself in the winery's brand new cellar door, where you can also enjoy a seasonal menu based around locally sourced produce.

Tastings are available from 10am to 5pm daily, but on Mondays and Tuesdays the cellar door will operate with a limited menu. To book a tasting, head to the website.

