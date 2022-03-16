Melbourne
Timeout

Delatite Winery

  • Bars
  1. A woman holding a glass of wine and sitting at a table with charcuterie.
    Photograph: Delatite Wines
  2. A woman holding a glass of wine and sitting at a table with charcuterie.
    Photograph: Delatite Wines
Time Out says

Try cool-climate wines at this picturesque winery in the heart of Victoria's High Country

After a nearly two-century history of their family farming cattle around the base of Mt Buller, Vivienne and Robert Ritchie established Delatite Winery in 1982. With the help of Peter and John Brown of Brown Brothers, they began growing cool-climate varieties and it turned into a family business, with son David Ritchie taking the reigns. 

Their wines have garnered numerous accolades, including a five-red star ranking from the Halliday Wine Companion and numerous wins in Australian wine shows. Plan a road trip to the picturesque alpine region to try them for yourself in the winery's brand new cellar door, where you can also enjoy a seasonal menu based around locally sourced produce. 

Tastings are available from 10am to 5pm daily, but on Mondays and Tuesdays the cellar door will operate with a limited menu. To book a tasting, head to the website

Looking for more things to do in Victoria's High Country? Check out our guide to the best things to eat, drink, see and do in the impossibly scenic alpine region.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
390 Pollards Road
Mansfield
Melbourne
3722
Contact:
www.delatitewinery.com.au
(03) 5775 2922
Opening hours:
Daily 10am-5pm

Harvest Moon Festival

  • Fairs and festivals

To celebrate the end of the harvest season, Delatite Wines is hosting its inaugural Harvest Moon Festival at its new cellar door in the heart of Victoria's High Country. From May 13 to 15, explore a program centred around wellness, sustainability and community while taking in the sights of the rustic countryside.  Events kick off on the evening of May 13 with a sunset hot air balloon tour followed by dinner, comprised of a soup made using locally grown produce. On the following day, you can start your morning with a cold water dip in a nearby dam followed by yoga in the vineyards, a hot cuppa and a hearty breakfast.  You'd be remiss not to try Delatite's drops while visiting, so be sure to also experience the premium tasting sessions at the brand new cellar door. You'll get to try all six of the reserve wines paired with a mini degustation. Throughout the day, you can also listen in on seminars about cultural burning and sustainable food sources. Finish off the night with a community bonfire session complete with glühwein, food trucks, live music and sparklers.  On the final day of the festival, you can start your morning with another cold dip in the dam and a yoga session followed by a tree planting session to help offset the carbon cost of your trip. Tickets start from $20 and can be purchased through the Harvest Moon Festival website.  Looking for more things to do in Melbourne? Here's our guide to all of the best things happening in our city this week.

