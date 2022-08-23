Eat well

You can eat very well in the High Country – many establishments have a focus on local produce, and high-quality ingredients shine through. For a simple and delicious lunch or dinner, try Bridge Road Brewers in Beechworth – the apple-and-blue-cheese pizza is a standout and its classic Margherita ticks all the boxes.

For something just a little fancier, try Ox and Hound Bistro. This smart casual Beechworth restaurant (cloth napkins but nil airs and graces) plates up dishes inspired by rustic French and Italian cuisine – something that head chef and owner Sean Ford admits to having an obsession with. Underneath the wattle branch chandeliers, diners are served bistro classics like rainbow trout terrine, chèvre gougères and pillowy plates of gnocchi alongside a wine list that boasts almost 70 bottles (including plenty of local drops plus French and Italian vintages).

And for something really fancy try Provenance. Although you might eat one of the animals from our coat of arms on your visit, the flavours will remind you a little bit of Europe and a lot of Japan – and will be distinctly the signature of chef and co-owner Michael Ryan and the Australia he has built for himself. You could opt to order your dishes from the a la carte menu, but remember you just drove for a whole afternoon – go all in for the six-course tasting menu. You’re worth it.

Although it has a population of fewer than 3,000 people, Bright has a wide variety of eating options – there are nearly 30 cafés in the town, plus a host of restaurants and bars. The Bright Brewery offers a wide variety of food, from ribs and burgers through to pizza and salads. But there is one venue in Bright that every single person in town mentioned: Tomahawks. The venue feels like the most fun Hawaiian beachside bar you can imagine got transplanted to the snow, and the food is exceptionally good. Burgers and small sharing plates are the order of the day here, with the Southern fried chicken, lamb ribs and char-grilled broccoli must-haves. Seriously, I do not think I have ever said, "I need all of that broccoli in my face right now" before, but this broccoli is that good. Wash it down with a Tiki Sour cocktail, with fizzy house-made sherbert on the rim. Delicious.