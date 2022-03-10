Time Out says

Brunswick's heritage-listed Hotel Railway has a sordid history that came to an end in 2016 with a highly publicised drug bust. After several years and a massive facelift from the Riverland Group, new life has been breathed into the space and the public can once again pop in for a pint.

Looking at the fresh brickwork, light wooden fixtures and the terracotta and white plaster walls, it's hard to believe that just recently this building was littered with graffiti, sketchy holes in the walls and random things left behind by urban explorers. Now, the three-storey building can now count itself among the biggest hospitality venues in the north, and has the capacity to host nearly 1000 patrons.

Punters can now choose from five different spaces within the venue including the main bar, a corner bar, a dining room, a beer garden and a courtyard. Whatever sort of atmosphere takes your fancy, you're sure to find it here. Swing by on a Friday to enjoy tunes by local DJs, or pop in with mates on Saturdays to get your footy fix on the big screens in the beer garden.

The open-fire kitchen pays homage to Brunswick's migrant past with a menu filled with Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Southern European flavours and dishes. Think lamb merguez served with baba ghanoush, celeriac shawarma served on pita with pickled vegetables and hummus and spiced lamb shoulder topped with a sweet and sour mint sauce.

The beverage menu champions Australian makers, so you can expect to see a variety of local wines, tap beers and craft brews available. The cocktail menu features twists on classics such as an Espresso Martini made with macadamia and wattleseed liquor, as well as mixes made using house ferments and syrups. For those not drinking, there are also several delicious no- and low-alcohol beverages to choose from.

Love enjoying fresh air while downing a cold pint? Here are the best beer gardens in Melbourne.