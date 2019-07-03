Melbourne's '70s-themed karaoke bar is groovy, baby

The fun-loving folks behind B Lucky & Sons and Archie Brothers opened another fun times bar in Melbourne called Juke's. Juke's is a '70s-themed karaoke bar located in Crown Casino.

Juke's has not shied away from colour and extravagance, with colourful glass, mirrors, disco balls (of course), bright paint and flower power everywhere you look. There's a piano player who will serenade you from the baby grand, and every hour on the hour there's a different entertainment surprise.

The ten karaoke rooms are fully on theme, with plush velvet couches and bright colours. Each room has its own theme, and you can get into the spirit of the era with a prop box filled with tambourines, maracas and feather boas. The setlist includes '70s classics, but you can also sing your fave from any era ('Mr Brightside', anyone?).

Cocktails are bright and bold, and you can get shots in liquid or jelly form, garnished with lollies. In the mood to share? Get The Cure, a disco-themed punch served in a mirror ball that's designed for multiple people, made out of orange cider, ginger beer, white rum, spiced rum, lemon juice, and almond and watermelon syrups. Feeling truly '70s? You can, indeed, get a Grasshopper here, with crème de menthe and crème de cacao.

Food is suitably '70s, and yes, of course, you can get fondue – both chocolate and cheese. You can also get a classic Chiko Roll served in a shopping trolley, mini burgers and hot dogs, and a take on a prawn cocktail with coconut prawns, shaved lettuce and Mary Rose sauce.