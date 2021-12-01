Melbourne
Melbourne's best bottle shops

Renowned for their diverse range of small-batch, boutique and international beer, wine and spirits

Written by
Eliza Campbell
So the saying goes, "a good bottle shop is worth its weight in gold". Well, people might not actually say that – but they should. From pét-nats and craft beer to grand crus and barrel-aged whiskies, Melbourne's best independent alcohol retailers offer more than just great a great selection, they're the chance to discover new favourites and learn about small, boutique producers who often fly under the radar. 

With knowledgeable staff on hand to help you choose the perfect bottle or can, these venues also double as education spaces with tastings and opportunities to meet the makers face to face. Some of our favourites also let you drink your pick on-premises with little (or zero) corkage – so you might as well splash out on the good stuff. 

Looking for a good drop? Check out these great independent retailers

Prince Wine Store

Prince Wine Store

  • Bars
  • South Melbourne

With an extensive selection, helpful staff, competitive pricing and best of all – free tastings on Saturday afternoons (between midday-2pm). Prince Wine Store is your go-to for a huge range of local and international wines in Melbourne.

Read more
Blackhearts and Sparrows: East Brunswick

Blackhearts and Sparrows: East Brunswick

  • Bars
  • Brunswick

At this boutique booze haus wine is their bread and butter, but their cellar's well stocked with obscure and boutique beers too. Other locations across Melbourne include: Abbotsford, Windsor, Richmond, Prahran, Kensington, Fitzroy, North Fitzroy and Brunswick.

 

 

Read more
Public Wine Shop
Photograph: Supplied

Public Wine Shop

  • Bars
  • Fitzroy North

At Public Wine Shop 'sulphur dioxide' is 'It-Who-Shall-Not-be-Named'. It's an approachable, delicious and ideal venue for anyone looking to make a foray into the world of minimal intervention wines. 

 

Read more
McCoppins: Fitzroy

McCoppins: Fitzroy

  • Bars
  • Fitzroy

Finding a bottle-o that is open after 9pm on a Sunday is a trick in itself. But thanks to McCoppins we have two to rely on. Their second location is in Abbotsford. 

 

Read more
The Evelyn Hotel

  • Music
  • Fitzroy

This pub and band room is host to some of Melbourne's best live music gigs – but the attached bottleshop is a hidden gem. With a great range of local and international wines, you can purchase whatever you like and drink it next door, corkage free.

Read more
Mr West
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Mr West

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Footscray

Since Mr West opened in 2017, it has gone from strength to strength at a speedy rate despite being accused of gentrifying the suburb. It now has its own independent bottle shop downstairs, selling small-producer wines, low-intervention numbers, and craft spirits at retail prices, seven days a week.

Read more
The Moon
Photograph: Graham Denholm

The Moon

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Collingwood

The Moon feels more like the VIP room of a nightclub or a sleek cocktail lounge than a wine bar. The list of wines by the glass is a good balance of approachable and more out-there natural stuff, with a slant towards Alsatian styles. To drink here, either a bit of knowledge or a sense of adventure are key.

Read more
Atlas Vinifera
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Atlas Vinifera

  • Restaurants
  • Bars
  • Richmond

Atlas Vinifera has invested money in its compelling and incredibly well-stocked shelves, it has invested time in staff training, and it has a highly functional space while remaining entirely independent. A trip to the wine wall or fridge could award you with very well-priced grower Champagne or a lesser-known biodynamic number from Chile. Add $10 to the retail price, and you can pop that bottle with full service in the store.

Read more
Union Street Wine Bar and Shop

Union Street Wine Bar and Shop

  • Bars
  • Geelong

Down a city alleyway, behind an industrial-looking roller door, marked by a sign simply reading WINE, lies Geelong’s newest wine-lover’s retreat. One of its main attractions is that you can buy at bottle shop prices, then drink your purchase at the bar.

Read more
