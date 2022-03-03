Time Out says

If you have an affinity for Mexican food and agave-based spirits, then make the trek up to the very top floor of Curtin House where you'll find Mesa Verde. This Mexican eatery is home to one of Australia's most extensive ranges of tequila and mezcal and offers a menu that blends traditional Mexican food with native Australian ingredients.

The space feels like an elevated saloon, with old western paintings and decor against dark timber and light plastered walls. The bar shelves are full to the brim with Mesa Verde's extensive collection of more than 150 tequilas and 70 mezcals.

Chat to the bartenders about everything from ancestral mezcals to custom flights for you and your friends, or see how agave spirits shine in the ever-evolving cocktail menu. You can't go wrong with a classic salt-rimmed Margarita, but if you're looking for something a bit different, try the Frida Kahlo made with Ocho Blanco tequila, Aperol, aquafaba, grapefruit, fresh lime, agave nectar and rosemary salt.

From the à la carte food menu, try the refreshing ceviche tostada made with chilled hiramasa kingfish cured in citrus and served with tomato, guajillo peppers and avocado over toasted bread. Then prepare to fill your belly with a wide array of tacos filled with everything from ox tongue and goat barbacoa to beer-battered rockling and roast pumpkin.

For dessert, you can choose between Mexican doughnuts made with wattleseed dulce de leche, cinnamon and whipped sour cream or a rotating selection of fresh sorbet.

