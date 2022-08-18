Molly Rose Brewery

If you're on TikTok (who isn't these days?), you've probably come across that viral TikTok trend where people put together unhinged and overly detailed Powerpoint presentations on their obscure interests. Well, if you've been itching to share your unusual passion, now's your chance: Collingwood brewery and bar Molly Rose is hosting a series of Powerpoint Parties starting on Thursday, September 1. It'll be run competition-style, and all of the crowd favourites will be invited to come back again the following Thursday for the next heat. Whip up a prezzo on anything from your personal ranking of Pete Davidson's ex-girlfriends or how you think you'd fare in the Hunger Games and see if you can make it all the way to the grand final on Thursday, September 29. To book a spot to present at the first heat, head to the Molly Rose website. And if you'd prefer to be a spectator, you can book a table and enjoy a pint and dinner while cheering on your fave. Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best events happening in Melbourne this week.