Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Return of Yoichi 10

  • Bars, Cocktail bars
  • Whisky & Alement, Melbourne
picture from whisky tasting
Photograph: Supplied
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The whisky tasting will be a rare opportunity to try some of the most sought-after bottles of Japanese whisky in the world

Purveyors and practitioners of whisky rejoice; the revered Japanese whisky maker Nikka has unveiled its rare decade-old single malt to the Australian market, and Melburnians have a chance to try it. 

Join Nikka Brand Ambassador Marcus Parmenter at Whisky and Alement on May 9 as he steers you through the past, present and future of Nikka, where you can taste some of the limited decade-old Yoichi. Whisky and Alement will also be digging deep into their vaults for some rare vintage bottles of Yoichi and Taktsuru age-statement whiskies as part of the tasting. 

A malty fusion of smoky and savoury, the Yoichi 10 has a deep complexity that has been achieved by patient maturation with extra peat, woody and herbaceous notes. Expect Parmenter to dive deep into the past from when Nikka’s founding distillery was built by Masataka Taketsuru in 1934 and take us right through to the present with a whisky – or three – along the way.

As part of the experience, bar manager Lachlan has also created non-alcoholic pairings to match the whiskies on pour with small bites by the flavour profiles of Yoichi.

The rare whisky will be available at a host of whisky and cocktail bars throughout Melbourne, such as Whisky and Alement, the Everleigh, the Elysian, One or Two and Boilermaker House. 

Tickets to the tasting are $100, and you can find out more about the event and book tickets on the website here.

Love a tipple or two? Check out the 50 best bars in Melbourne.

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
whiskyandale.rezdy.com/view/P7NJGJ
Address:
Whisky & Alement
270 Russell St
Melbourne
3000

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.