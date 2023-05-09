The Return of Yoichi 10

Time Out says

The whisky tasting will be a rare opportunity to try some of the most sought-after bottles of Japanese whisky in the world

Purveyors and practitioners of whisky rejoice; the revered Japanese whisky maker Nikka has unveiled its rare decade-old single malt to the Australian market, and Melburnians have a chance to try it.

Join Nikka Brand Ambassador Marcus Parmenter at Whisky and Alement on May 9 as he steers you through the past, present and future of Nikka, where you can taste some of the limited decade-old Yoichi. Whisky and Alement will also be digging deep into their vaults for some rare vintage bottles of Yoichi and Taktsuru age-statement whiskies as part of the tasting.

A malty fusion of smoky and savoury, the Yoichi 10 has a deep complexity that has been achieved by patient maturation with extra peat, woody and herbaceous notes. Expect Parmenter to dive deep into the past from when Nikka’s founding distillery was built by Masataka Taketsuru in 1934 and take us right through to the present with a whisky – or three – along the way.

As part of the experience, bar manager Lachlan has also created non-alcoholic pairings to match the whiskies on pour with small bites by the flavour profiles of Yoichi.

The rare whisky will be available at a host of whisky and cocktail bars throughout Melbourne, such as Whisky and Alement, the Everleigh, the Elysian, One or Two and Boilermaker House.

Tickets to the tasting are $100, and you can find out more about the event and book tickets on the website here.

Love a tipple or two? Check out the 50 best bars in Melbourne.