Steve and Robyn Harris purchased the unassuming storefront on the corner of Primrose and Albion streets in 2018, with dreams of turning it into a bar and bottle-o that championed local and independent wines. After a few years of renovations and navigating town planning red tape, the husband and wife duo achieved that dream – and called it Primrose and Vine.

The wine bar only seats 32, making for an intimate atmosphere perfect for low-key catch-ups and date nights. There are a dozen or so wines available by the glass on a monthly rotation, as well as two beer taps. Pair your wine with nibbles like cheeses and the signature jamon platter with buffalo mozzarella, or if you're looking for something more substantial, you can order wood-fired pizza from Il Caminetto just down the road.

If you fall in love with any of the wines that you try, you can pop over to the connected wine store and pick up the bottle. While you're there, browse the extensive range of more than 250 wines that encompasses everything from imported and Australian varieties to natural, organic, skin-contact and sulphite-free styles.

