Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Primrose & Vine

  • Bars
  • Essendon
  1. The exterior of Primrose and Vine bar and wine room.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. A fridge filled with wines.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. A person manning the cash register inside of a bottle shop.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Two women sampling wines at Primrose and Essendon.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Nibble on cheeses, charcuterie, antipasto and pizzas while sampling local and independent drops

Steve and Robyn Harris purchased the unassuming storefront on the corner of Primrose and Albion streets in 2018, with dreams of turning it into a bar and bottle-o that championed local and independent wines. After a few years of renovations and navigating town planning red tape, the husband and wife duo achieved that dream – and called it Primrose and Vine.

The wine bar only seats 32, making for an intimate atmosphere perfect for low-key catch-ups and date nights. There are a dozen or so wines available by the glass on a monthly rotation, as well as two beer taps. Pair your wine with nibbles like cheeses and the signature jamon platter with buffalo mozzarella, or if you're looking for something more substantial, you can order wood-fired pizza from Il Caminetto just down the road.

If you fall in love with any of the wines that you try, you can pop over to the connected wine store and pick up the bottle. While you're there, browse the extensive range of more than 250 wines that encompasses everything from imported and Australian varieties to natural, organic, skin-contact and sulphite-free styles. 

Looking for more great places to sample vino? Check out our round-up of the best wine bars in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
80 Primrose St
Essendon
Melbourne
Contact:
primroseandvine.com.au
03 9370 6561
Opening hours:
Thu 4pm-8pm; Fri & Sat 1pm-10pm; Sun 1pm-8pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.