Stay up late with this Melbourne institution

Curtin House is frankly ridiculous, brimming over as it is with a host of outstanding bars and club spaces. The Toff in Town is one of the swankiest joints in the building. Climb the stairs and you'll find a private booth bar to the left and the excellent band space to the right.

This cosy little red-curtained room has hosted a wealth of talent, both from home and from far away. It's a decadent haunt and one that reeks of character in an already vibrant Melbourne scene. Get right up and sweaty at the foot of the stage or sit back and sample their menu of delicious eats and the extensive range of drinks on offer.

Address: Lvl 2, Curtin House
252 Swanston St
Melbourne
3000
Transport: Nearby stations: Melbourne Central
Contact:
www.thetoffintown.com Call Venue 03 9639 8770
Opening hours: Wed & Thu 5pm-1am; Fri & Sat 7pm-5am
