Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Vic Bar

  • Bars
  • Abbotsford
People sitting inside and out front of The Vic Bar.
Photograph: Supplied
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Swing by this lively watering hole for late-night shenanigans and a delicious rotating cocktail menu

Conveniently located on the 109 tram line that forms the border between Abbotsford and Richmond, The Vic Bar is determined to stand out in the saturated world of Melbourne's cocktail bars. Inspired by its location, the bar is also home to Route 109 Distillery and many of the cocktails you'll find here are crafted with the housemade vodkas and gins.

The cocktail menu, which features everything from simple classics to intricate bespoke mixes, rotates every six months, so you're likely to try something brand new every time you swing by. Sweet tooths can satisfy their cravings with tipples like a pavan-based cocktail that's reminiscent of Hubba Bubba chewing gum and the cookies and cream cocktail made with a creme de cacao, Bailey's and Lotus Biscoff bits.

Those who like their beverages extra boozy can try the Disorganised Bartender, a mix of gin, absinthe, chartreuse and mezcal that is basically a more sophisticated Long Island Iced Tea. If cocktails aren't your thing, that's okay too – the bar offers a wide selection of beers and ciders on tap and a diverse collection of wines and spirits. 

If you're keen on a night out that doesn't hurt your wallet, you can also swing by to enjoy the ongoing weekly specials. Happy hour takes place from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesdays to Thursdays and from 6pm to 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and there are special deals on drinks and food to take advantage of throughout the week. Sit inside and enjoy the intimate atmosphere coupled with lively music, or grab a seat outside for some prime people-watching.

Looking for more killer cocktails? Check out our list of the 50 best bars in Melbourne right now.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
281 Victoria Street
Abbotsford
Melbourne
3067
Contact:
thevicbar.com.au
03 9077 4383
Opening hours:
Tue-Thu 4pm-late; Fri & Sat 4pm-1am; Sun 2pm-late
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.