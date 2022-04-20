Time Out says

Conveniently located on the 109 tram line that forms the border between Abbotsford and Richmond, The Vic Bar is determined to stand out in the saturated world of Melbourne's cocktail bars. Inspired by its location, the bar is also home to Route 109 Distillery and many of the cocktails you'll find here are crafted with the housemade vodkas and gins.

The cocktail menu, which features everything from simple classics to intricate bespoke mixes, rotates every six months, so you're likely to try something brand new every time you swing by. Sweet tooths can satisfy their cravings with tipples like a pavan-based cocktail that's reminiscent of Hubba Bubba chewing gum and the cookies and cream cocktail made with a creme de cacao, Bailey's and Lotus Biscoff bits.

Those who like their beverages extra boozy can try the Disorganised Bartender, a mix of gin, absinthe, chartreuse and mezcal that is basically a more sophisticated Long Island Iced Tea. If cocktails aren't your thing, that's okay too – the bar offers a wide selection of beers and ciders on tap and a diverse collection of wines and spirits.

If you're keen on a night out that doesn't hurt your wallet, you can also swing by to enjoy the ongoing weekly specials. Happy hour takes place from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesdays to Thursdays and from 6pm to 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and there are special deals on drinks and food to take advantage of throughout the week. Sit inside and enjoy the intimate atmosphere coupled with lively music, or grab a seat outside for some prime people-watching.

