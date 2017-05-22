A dessert pop-up serving floating ice cream is coming to Prahran Market this week

Dessert chef Christy Tania will be bringing her floating ice cream dish to Prahran Market for a tasty pop-up this week.

You may recognise Tania as the head chef of the Adelphi Hotel’s Om Nom Dessert Restaurant and Bar, or from her appearances on Masterchef. The dessert queen has appeared on the program four years in a row, each year bringing even crazier creations than the year before to test the hopeful chefs. This year, she’s mixing food and fantasy and adding a little Harry Potter magic to create floating ice cream.

So what even is floating ice cream? Unfortunately they’re keeping the details tight lipped until tonight’s episode of Masterchef, where Tania will unveil this wickedly bombous dish which may or may not feature an edible glitter balloon. Not even kidding.

You’ll get to try it for yourself at Prahran Market where two varieties of Tania’s floating ice-cream will be served – the original vanilla and cherry cognac and an additional chocolate and cognac option. It will be served alongside a few other sweet treats from Tania’s new permanent ice cream store Glacé, which opens in Windsor this August.

Floating ice cream will be exclusively available at Prahran Market's Omega and Neil Perry Kitchen for four days, from Thursday May 25 to Sunday May 28, from 11am until sold out, and we don't expect that it be a big window, so get in quick for gravity-defying dessert.